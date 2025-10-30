Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Parkes Champion-Post
Explore the universe without leaving Parkes

News

Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in

People and Lifestyle

Borrow a person, not a book

Events

Cycling festival pedals into Parkes

Events

What's on in and around Parkes

Sport

Ladies have a ball as bowls moves indoors

Emergency Services

Two people dead after underground explosion at Cobar mine

Council

Solar to power Parkes water supply

News

Lower speeds proposed for country roads

Sport

Wilkie, Harrison make a winning combination