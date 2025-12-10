Holy Family School student Emrys Cassidy has been awarded the highest sporting honour from Catholic Schools NSW (CSNSW) for his exceptional achievements in cross country throughout the year.

The prestigious CSNSW Maroon Award was presented to the Year 3 student at a ceremony at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground - he is one of just three primary school students across the state to be honoured with the award.

The event was a memorable occasion, with students’ names proudly displayed on the SCG scoreboard - a moment of great pride for Emrys and his family.

Adding to the excitement of the evening were guest speakers, including Olympians Emma Jeffcoat (triathlon), Noah Havard (sprint kayak), Chloe Osborn (swimming), and Brandon Starc (athletics), who shared their stories of determination and success with the young athletes.

And to top this off, Emrys has just been awarded the Wilcannia-Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Award at the school's presentation night this week, held on Monday.

Earlier in the year, Emrys claimed gold at the NSWPSSA Cross Country Carnival, earning him the prestigious title of NSW State Champion in the Boys 8/9 years division.

His journey to this accolade included an impressive silver medal at the Polding Cross Country Carnival, showcasing his dedication and skill against some of the best young athletes in the state.

The citation read during the ceremony highlighted Emrys’ inspiring qualities:

“Emrys is a dedicated trainer with exceptional sportsmanship, a humble attitude, and serves as a positive role model for his peers.”

At just nine years old, Emrys was one of the youngest recipients of the Maroon Award, a testament to his talent and hard work.

Emrys’ parents Liam Cassidy and Bec Latter, along with the entire Holy Family School community, are incredibly proud of his achievements.

Principal of Holy Family School Denise Gersbach shared their delight.

“Emrys’ dedication and humility are an inspiration to us all," she said.

"His achievements reflect his hard work and the support of his family and school community.

"We are honoured to see him recognised on such a grand stage.”

The CSNSW Maroon Award is a significant recognition for outstanding sporting excellence, and Emrys’ success at the 2025 NSWPSSA Cross Country Championships cements his status as one of state's top young athletes.

Competing against the best in the state, Emrys delivered a stunning gold-medal performance, making his school and the Parkes community immensely proud.

"Congratulations to Emrys on this remarkable achievement. Holy Family School Parkes looks forward to seeing what the future holds for this talented young athlete," Ms Gersbach said.