Thursday, 30.10.2025
Community
Business
Cheers as new-look Commercial Hotel reopens
Parkes Champion-Post
Explore the universe without leaving Parkes
Parkes Champion-Post
Livelihoods on the line if incinerator goes ahead
The proposed Energy from Waste facility could potentially ruin the Woods' livelihood
People and Lifestyle
Borrow a person, not a book
Parkes Shire Library will host its first-ever Living Library on 15 November
Parkes Champion-Post
Sisters tackle 65km with smiles and laughter
Sisters walk their 65km route to school and raise almost $5000 for Camp Quality
Community
Good numbers for major congress and farewell to our president
The latest from the Parkes Bridge Club
Community
Eye opening experience for Payseno
Agricultural machinery apprentice Zac Payseno joined in the action at the Bathurst 1000
Community
Bob's got it covered: He's Apprentice of the Year
Bob McEwen has been named plastering Apprentice of the Year for the Central West/Riverin
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta