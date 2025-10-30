Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Cheers as new-look Commercial Hotel reopens

Cheers as new-look Commercial Hotel reopens
Parkes Champion-Post

Explore the universe without leaving Parkes

Explore the universe without leaving Parkes
Livelihoods on the line if incinerator goes ahead

The proposed Energy from Waste facility could potentially ruin the Woods' livelihood
Livelihoods on the line if incinerator goes ahead
People and Lifestyle

Borrow a person, not a book

Parkes Shire Library will host its first-ever Living Library on 15 November
Borrow a person, not a book
Sisters tackle 65km with smiles and laughter

Sisters walk their 65km route to school and raise almost $5000 for Camp Quality
Sisters tackle 65km with smiles and laughter
Community

Good numbers for major congress and farewell to our president

The latest from the Parkes Bridge Club
Good numbers for major congress and farewell to our president
Community

Eye opening experience for Payseno

Agricultural machinery apprentice Zac Payseno joined in the action at the Bathurst 1000
Eye opening experience for Payseno
Community

Bob's got it covered: He's Apprentice of the Year

Bob McEwen has been named plastering Apprentice of the Year for the Central West/Riverin
Bob's got it covered: He's Apprentice of the Year
