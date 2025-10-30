Politics and Government

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Lower speeds proposed for country roads

Students invited to take a seat at National Youth Parliament in 2026

Behind the scenes: Progress on big projects in towns

Orange MP sees progress on Forbes Art Gallery development and new Parkes SES facility
Chaffey's Corner: Regional Australia paying energy transition cost

A regular column from Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey
Farmers need drought support now

From the Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey
Job cuts deeply troubling: Donato

Matters of the State with Member for Orange Phil Donato
Support for our country kids’ vital education

Matters of the State with Member for Orange Phil Donato
From classroom to Canberra: Students urged to speak up

The My First Speech competition is open
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta