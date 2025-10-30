Digital Editions
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Wilkie, Harrison make a winning combination
Golf
Middleton and Hood finally secure win
Golf
Lea and Hamilton, a winning pair
Weekly Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf reports
Golf
Afternoon on the Green in Trundle
Trundle Children's Centre will be hosting their annual Afternoon on the Green
Golf
Ladies lead the way in memory of Cooper Thomson
Weekly Parkes Golf Club report and Veterans golf
Golf
Dunn claims the day with 40 point haul
Weekly Parkes Golf Club and Veterans golf reports
Golf
Bogan Gate delighted with response to golf Open
News and results from Bogan Gate golf club
Golf
All class: Another Parkes Open win in Betland's cap
The results for this year's Parkes Open and Bridgestone 4BBB event are in
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta