One of our own has stepped-up into a prestigious leadership role within one of the region’s foremost organisations for education, training and employment.

Respected Parkes businessman, and former Parkes Shire councillor and deputy mayor Alan Ward has been appointed chair of the Skillset Board.

And Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott extended his warm congratulations on behalf of council and the community.

“Alan has been a tireless advocate for our community and brings an exceptional level of business acumen to this position," Mayor Westcott said.

“His experience serving on national boards across both business and not-for-profit sectors demonstrates the depth of leadership and strategic insight he offers.”

Mr Ward served the Parkes Shire community for 13 years as a councillor, including three years as deputy mayor, and has continued to champion regional growth through his business interests and community involvement.

His appointment as chair of Skillset will help strengthen programs that create pathways to skills development, training and employment across the Central West.

Skillset is a not-for-profit organisation committed to empowering individuals through education, training and workforce solutions. Parkes Shire Council is proud to have been a founding member and shareholder of Skillset, reflecting the council’s long-standing commitment to building opportunities for the region.

“Skillset’s work is vital for our future, and having someone with Alan’s experience and passion at the helm is a tremendous asset,” Cr Westcott said.

“On behalf of Parkes Shire Council and our community, I congratulate Alan and wish him every success in this important role.”