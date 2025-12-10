Parkes High School graduate Dylan Quade has been among the first in the Parkes electorate to be recognised through a new annual award from Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey.

Nearly 50 secondary schools throughout the electorate were offered the opportunity to present the Member for Parkes Vocational Student of the Year Award to a student they believe has been the most dedicated to their vocational learning.

Parkes High School saw Dylan who studied a Certificate III Light Vehicle Auto Mechanical School Based Apprenticeship (SBAT) a worthy recipient of the award.

Dylan spent 18 months with employer Telescope Tyres and finished his SBAT with Parkes Toyota.

The apprentice completed modules for his course, worked one day a week, as well as holidays to complete his SBAT while also studying subjects for his HSC.

Dylan will now go on to complete his second, third and fourth year apprenticeship with Sean Sloane at Parkes Toyota.

“There are inspirational schools in the Parkes electorate, with staff and leadership teams who work hard to get the best result for their students,” Mr Chaffey said.

“It’s important for those students to know there are many different paths they can choose.

“We all have different journeys to contribute to our nation. My own start came as an apprentice boilermaker, and that has led to an almost 30-year career in business before becoming an elected member of the Federal Parliament of Australia.

“I hope these awards help to give students the encouragement and the confidence they need to continue to pursue their vocation.

"Australia needs more ‘tradies’, and young people who study in every vocational area are taking a step in helping to drive Australia forward.”

Each student who is presented with the award also received a gift.

Mr Chaffey said the Member for Parkes Vocational Student of the Year Award would be an annual award in the Parkes electorate.