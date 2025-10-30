Digital Editions
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
News
Education
Education
Parkes Champion-Post
Explore the universe without leaving Parkes
Education
Your invitation to Canowindra celebrations
Education
Trundle Central a top 100 public high school
Trundle Central ranks in the Daily Telegraph's Top 100 Public High Schools in NSW
Education
Mock crash encourages young drivers to not become a road statistic
Mock crash demonstrations held to help young drivers not become road statistics
Education
Students say yes to TAFE program
A handful of Parkes High students have had a taste of different careers in a matter of weeks
Education
Passion for science sends Leah to Switzerland
Leah Van Der Merwe is off to Switzerland to deepen her love for science
Education
Student voices echo through Opera House
Parkes Public students had a special opportunity to perform at Sydney Opera House
Education
Young champions represent in Darwin
Charlie and Iesha made the trip to Darwin to learn all about Indigenous languages
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta