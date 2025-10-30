Social media
Education

Explore the universe without leaving Parkes

Education

Your invitation to Canowindra celebrations

Education

Trundle Central a top 100 public high school

Trundle Central ranks in the Daily Telegraph's Top 100 Public High Schools in NSW
Education

Mock crash encourages young drivers to not become a road statistic

Mock crash demonstrations held to help young drivers not become road statistics
Education

Students say yes to TAFE program

A handful of Parkes High students have had a taste of different careers in a matter of weeks
Education

Passion for science sends Leah to Switzerland

Leah Van Der Merwe is off to Switzerland to deepen her love for science
Education

Student voices echo through Opera House

Parkes Public students had a special opportunity to perform at Sydney Opera House
Education

Young champions represent in Darwin

Charlie and Iesha made the trip to Darwin to learn all about Indigenous languages
