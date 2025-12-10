Croquet has become the highlight of the week for participants from Currajong Disability Services thanks to a new inclusive coaching program with the Parkes Croquet Club.

Around 30 participants and staff attended eight coaching sessions from May this year, quickly embracing the sport and asking for more once the program concluded.

“It has been a great success, and our participants absolutely loved it,” said Douglas Pout, the day services coordinator at Currajong Disability Services.

The initiative began after Parkes Croquet Club member Graeme Hunter attended a grant-writing workshop at Parkes Shire Council.

The idea came to life when the club secured a Parkes Shire Sports Grant to deliver the coaching sessions and provide morning tea for Currajong participants.

“It was a privilege for our club members to run this program,” Graeme said.

“It was wonderful to see some participants showing exceptional talent and being able to play a proper game at the end of the program.”

He also praised the participants for their strong team spirit and willingness to help pack up after every session.

Currajong plans to return to the croquet courts in March next year after a break over the warmer months.

“Our lads and ladies are missing it already,” Douglas said.

“Our participants stepped into something new with confidence and quickly connected with the members of the Parkes Croquet Club.

"The partnership has been positive for everyone involved, and by the end some of our crew were matching it with the more experienced players.

"This has opened the door to a new community and given our participants another space where they feel welcomed and included.

"CDS is not defined by limitation. We are a group of people with different strengths, and when opportunities like this come along, our participants show exactly what they can do.”

For Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee, the partnership between Currajong Disability Services and the Parkes Croquet Club is a wonderful example of how a simple idea - supported by a community grant - can create new experiences and genuine connection.

“I urge all community and sporting groups in the Parkes Shire to consider how a grant could help them deliver programs that make a real impact.”

The Parkes Croquet Club runs sessions at 9am every Saturday at the bottom tennis courts in Bushman Street, and newcomers are always welcome.