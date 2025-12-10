There was no more popular winner then Steve Edwards at the end-of-year presentations for twin town veteran golfers after the Christmas play and luncheon in Forbes last Thursday.

Steve from Bogan Gate is one of the keenest competitors in the Lachlan Valley Association at their monthly competitions while playing the twin towns out of the Forbes club each week, as well as current organiser of the Forbes 12 hole competition each Tuesday along with his wife Roz.

Forbes players dominated the yearly awards with Steve winning the stableford competition with a combined total of 1025 points from another staunch LVGA regular in Nym Dziuba, the only player from Parkes to collect, a trophy as runner-up with 962 points.

Other players from Forbes at the trophy table included points winner, Kim Herbert on 100 from Steve Uphill 98 while the attendance winner was Francis Hanns who played a mammoth 33 games considering no play each week due to the LVGA games and holiday breaks.

No surprise in the twin towns shield with Forbes cruising home 7109 points to Parkes’ 6481. Surprisingly was the total number of players at each town – games in Forbes, Forbes 294, Parkes 238.

In Parkes, Forbes 250, Parkes 226. Total 1008 games.

Newly elected Forbes club captain Ken Walton successfully conducted presentations noting that player numbers are holding steady to a slight decline some weeks, urging any player from either Forbes or Parkes with suggestions as to how both clubs can generate interest to let their officials know.

“We cannot have enough vet golfers,” he said.

Keeping with the Christmas theme last Thursday a 4-ball mystery aggregate competition was played where playing partners were drawn after hit-off with the winners Ken Sanderson (F) and Dale Stait (P) combining for a total of 70 points with Dale producing the best round of the day, 39 points.

Runners-up, Alf Davies and Barry Shine 69, both Forbes.

A total of 30 played, 17 from Forbes, 13 Parkes.

Other combination, with interesting results – Andrew Norton-Knight (F) and Rob Staples (P), 67; Bruce Chandler and Steve Uphill (F) 67; Adam Andrews and Don McKeowen (F), 65; Allan Rees (F) and Richard Hamilton (P) 64; Barry Parker and Alex Mackinnon (F) 62; Robert Lea (P) and Peter Barnes (F) 61; Ken Keith and Mick Bond (P) 59; Lex Hodges and Nym Dziuba (P) 56; John Fowler (P) and Ted Morgan (F) 56; Gordon Pritchard (P) and Scott Kirkman (F) 54; Steve Edwards and Peter Grayson (F) 53; Peter Scholefield and Les Little (F) 53; Lindsay Elliott (P) and Ken Walton (F) 49.

Nearest the pins, all Forbes, 9th A grade Allan Rees, B grade Alex Mackinnon; 18th A grade Andrew Norton-Knight, B grade nil. Interesting to note the ‘crime squad’ is out looking for the hand full of balls won by A N-K who left empty handed after all players on Thursday were handed a ball in the sweep. In-club Christmas meat-raffle won by Peter Grayson.

Twin towns vets will gather in Parkes on Thursday with nominations from 9am for a 9.30am hit-off in another mystery 4-ball aggregate competition. Well worth playing, hams as trophies.

Forward thinking by Forbes officials will see a Lachlan Valley Association invitation sent out for play on Thursday week (18 December) where a 2-ball ambrose is scheduled to be conducted. Players to select their own partners.

Already interest has been received from players at West Wyalong.

With these players travelling long distances play will commence with a shot gun start at the later time of 10am after nominations from 9.15am. Hams will greet the winners after sponsorship from Woolworths Forbes and Forbes Scrap Metal (Les Little).