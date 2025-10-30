Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Events

Events

People and Lifestyle

Borrow a person, not a book

Borrow a person, not a book
Borrow a person, not a book
Events

Cycling festival pedals into Parkes

Cycling festival pedals into Parkes
Cycling festival pedals into Parkes
Events

What's on in and around Parkes

Your local and regional events guide
What's on in and around Parkes
What's on in and around Parkes
Events

All Roads Lead to Trundle photos part 2

More photos from All Roads Lead to Trundle weekend
All Roads Lead to Trundle photos part 2
All Roads Lead to Trundle photos part 2
Events

Mamma Mia, what a weekend in Trundle

All Roads Lead to Trundle a big success for local businesses and causes
Mamma Mia, what a weekend in Trundle
Mamma Mia, what a weekend in Trundle
Events

What's on in and around Parkes

Your local and regional events guide
What's on in and around Parkes
What's on in and around Parkes
Events

Families love seeing Roulettes

The Air Force Roulettes were a big hit among Parkes families
Families love seeing Roulettes
Families love seeing Roulettes
Events

Roulettes soar into Parkes

Air Force Roulettes amaze hundreds at the Parkes Airport
Roulettes soar into Parkes
Roulettes soar into Parkes
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta