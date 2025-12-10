CAROLS BY THE CREEK

Saturday, 13 December

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Eugowra with the return of Carols by the Creek at the park. Join the community for carols and a visit from Santa from 6pm. The winners of the Christmas lights competition will be announced too!

PARKES CAROLS

Sunday, 14 December

Get ready for the heartwarming annual Christmas carols, and it’s a true community favourite. Enjoy live performances from local musicians and school choirs. As the sun sets, the park lights up with festive joy, creating a magical setting. Bring a picnic rug, snacks, and loved ones to enjoy a festive evening in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm.

CAROLS AT BOGAN GATE

Sunday, 14 December

Join in the Christmas spirit at Bogan Gate with carols at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7pm. Music by Forbes Town Band with Sister Kathleen. A light supper will be provided but please bring your own water bottle. There will be a collection for the Christmas Bowl Appeal.

MR PERFECT BBQ

Sunday, 14 December

From 11.30am to 1.30pm at Memorial Hill join Mr Perfect for a free community barbeque, connecting men across Australia over in a relaxed environment to have a chat about all things life: weather, work, footy, family challenges and life changes.

BIG SUMMER READ

December - 31 January

Register at the Library for the BIG Summer Read. Children and teems aged 0-18, read, and log as many books as you can over summer to earn fun rewards and go in the running to win fantastic prizes. Join in person, at the Parkes Shire Library branches or online at https://readbooks.com.au/bsr

CHRISTMAS MOVIE

Tuesday, 16 December

All aboard! Bring your family and friends to a screening of The Polar Express at the Peak Hill Library starting at 4pm. Wear your Christmas colours and enjoy a cuppa and some snacks. It's free! Bookings are essential contact Peak Hill Library on 0261 2309 or call into the library and book your seat in person.

RFS SANTA RUN

17-18 December

The RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade's annual Santa Run is just around the corner. Dates have been locked-in so save them into your calendar and organisers have just released the stops two fire trucks will make over each night. So you'll need to head to the NSW RFS - Parkes Headquarters Brigade Facebook page so you can see which stop is closest to you and to follow the Santa GPS trackers that will be released on the day to ensure no one misses out.

FRIDAY FLICKS

Friday, 19 December

Did you know the Parkes Library hosts a free film night every month? Celebrate the final Friday Flicks for 2025 with a special Christmas film, 'It's a Wonderful Life' from 6pm. Come dressed in your best Christmas outfit and enjoy some festive snacks. Spaces are limited so make sure you secure your ticket early. To find out more go to https://collections.humanitix.com/friday-flicks or contact Parkes Shire Library on 6862 2309

TRUNDLE CAROLS

Saturday, 20 December

From 6.30pm at the Trundle Golf Club on the green get in the festive spirit at the Trundle Community Christmas Carols. Come along for a great community-filled evening. There will be prizes for best dressed, ham raffles, a sausage sizzle and bar available. Everyone is welcome. Bring a rug or chair and a torch. There will even be a special visit from Santa!

CHRISTMAS LUNCH WITH HAVANNAH HOUSE

Thursday, 25 December

Havannah House is hosting it's Christmas day lunch again, and extending the information to community members. Lunch will be at the Forbes Town Hall from midday. For information, to RSVP and / or to book transport please contact Havannah House on 02 6852 1366, by emailing havannahhouse@gmail.com or through Facebook messenger.

CHRISTMAS DAY PARKRUN

Thursday, 25 December

Northparkes Oval Parkrun will be hosing a Christmas Day run. Join the crew Christmas morning and start your day the parkrun way. If you are able to volunteer on the day, message the Northparkes Oval Parkrun Facebook page.

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. For the eleventh year enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 January

It's that time of year again and we all know what that means. Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin' good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

FOOTY FOR FUN COLOUR RUN

Tuesday, 13 January

Footy for Fun is back in Parkes with a huge free community event for everyone to enjoy. The action packed afternoon features a bright and energetic colour run where people of all ages can walk, jog or run through the course at their own pace. There will be plenty of colour, laughs and great moments along the way. On top of that you will find novelty activities, laser tag and archery tag (for ages 12+). There will be giveaways along with free refreshments. Whether you are into sport, just curious or simply want a relaxing afternoon with your family, this event has you covered. It all kicks off from 3pm at Jock Colley Oval.

AUSTRALIA DAY KITE FESTIVAL

Monday, 26 January

The Australia Day Parkes Kite Festival will be back at Northparkes Oval on 26 January from 8pm. In previous years there has been up to 100 kites in the sky at the oval on Australia Day. Organisers are wondering if there could be up to 200 kites up at one time? Join in on the fun to kick off your Australia Day.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au