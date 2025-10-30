Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Cycling festival pedals into Parkes

Sport

Ladies have a ball as bowls moves indoors

Sport

Wilkie, Harrison make a winning combination

Weekly golf reports from Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf
Sport

From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts

Parkes squash trio represent NSW and duo go on to represent Australia against New Zealand
Golf

Middleton and Hood finally secure win

Weekly Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf reports
Bowls

Ann and Lil battle for Minor Singles title

Weekly Parkes Bowling Club Women's Bowls report
Rugby League

Lovett lights up the field in 18s

Under 18s hooker from Parkes Taj Lovett has had a cracker 2025 season
Bowls

Big field for special charity bowls day

Sunday's rain didn't dampen spirits at Eddie McPhee Memorial Day
