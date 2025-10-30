Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
News
Police and Courts
Suspicious bushfires at Condobolin
Police and Courts
Four days of double demerits for long weekend
Police and Courts
Woman faces drug supply charges in ongoing investigation
A woman in Forbes is facing seven drug supply charges
Police and Courts
Over 100 knives seized during police operation
One of multiple detections occurred in a main street in Dubbo
Police and Courts
Two men charged after shots fired at home
Two men will front court after shots were fired at a home in Parkes
Police and Courts
Two arrested after drugs, ammunition, copper seized
Man and woman charged after police search Junction Street home
Police and Courts
Two facing charges over $484,000 damage in rural break-in
Police have been investigating the break-in at Alectown since June
Police and Courts
Man charged over carrying flag with offensive symbol
Police found the man they were searching for after the 31 August incident
