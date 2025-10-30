Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Police and Courts

Police and Courts

Police and Courts

Suspicious bushfires at Condobolin

Suspicious bushfires at Condobolin
Suspicious bushfires at Condobolin
Police and Courts

Four days of double demerits for long weekend

Four days of double demerits for long weekend
Four days of double demerits for long weekend
Police and Courts

Woman faces drug supply charges in ongoing investigation

A woman in Forbes is facing seven drug supply charges
Woman faces drug supply charges in ongoing investigation
Woman faces drug supply charges in ongoing investigation
Police and Courts

Over 100 knives seized during police operation

One of multiple detections occurred in a main street in Dubbo
Over 100 knives seized during police operation
Over 100 knives seized during police operation
Police and Courts

Two men charged after shots fired at home

Two men will front court after shots were fired at a home in Parkes
Two men charged after shots fired at home
Two men charged after shots fired at home
Police and Courts

Two arrested after drugs, ammunition, copper seized

Man and woman charged after police search Junction Street home
Two arrested after drugs, ammunition, copper seized
Two arrested after drugs, ammunition, copper seized
Police and Courts

Two facing charges over $484,000 damage in rural break-in

Police have been investigating the break-in at Alectown since June
Two facing charges over $484,000 damage in rural break-in
Two facing charges over $484,000 damage in rural break-in
Police and Courts

Man charged over carrying flag with offensive symbol

Police found the man they were searching for after the 31 August incident
Man charged over carrying flag with offensive symbol
Man charged over carrying flag with offensive symbol
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta