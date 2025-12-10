It's beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas!

If you were about the CBD for this year's Christmas street parade and carnival on Friday night, you will have noticed the new CBD lights have been switched on for the festive season.

And of course the Christmas carols have been chiming through the streets.

It's all to add a little atmosphere, and brighten and energise the town centre.

Cr Bill Jayet has been a long-time advocate of bringing beautiful lights into the shire for Christmas.

"In recent years Parkes Shire Council has gradually added to the Christmas displays throughout our shire, much to the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike," he said.

"This year is going to be more spectacular than ever throughout the Parkes CBD and Cooke Park thanks to the grant funding made available by the NSW Government.

"It is fantastic for council to be able to add to the joy of Christmas."

Cr Jayet added that Cooke Park is always the highlight place to be at dusk on the evening of the Christmas parade and carnival.

Eight large trees in the park now shine with icicle lights and LED up-lights, while 15 trees along Clarinda Street in the CBD have been wrapped in fairy lights.

The light show is part of a broader Parkes CBD Revitalisation Project, council said, to enhance the CBD’s attractiveness and support long-term economic resilience.