Thursday, 30.10.2025
Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in

Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg

Rural Aid's final Farm Recovery Event for year in Peak Hill

Rural Aid will host its final Farm Recovery Event for 2025 in Peak Hill
Extra heavies receive $320 to $428/head at Tusday's sale

Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
Kim Oliver awarded Elder of the Year

Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare
Parkes to host first NSW on-farm rock crushing demo

The powerful H4 Reefinator will be put to work on the Somers' family property
Grains research meeting in Parkes

GrainGrowers is bringing a special meeting to Parkes, one of four in region
Region gets road-ready for harvest

Find out more at an event near you
