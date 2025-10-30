Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Bowls
Cricket
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Bowls
Cricket
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Rural
Rural
News
Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in
News
Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg
Rural
Rural Aid's final Farm Recovery Event for year in Peak Hill
Rural Aid will host its final Farm Recovery Event for 2025 in Peak Hill
Rural
Extra heavies receive $320 to $428/head at Tusday's sale
Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
Rural
Kim Oliver awarded Elder of the Year
Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare
Rural
Parkes to host first NSW on-farm rock crushing demo
The powerful H4 Reefinator will be put to work on the Somers' family property
Rural
Grains research meeting in Parkes
GrainGrowers is bringing a special meeting to Parkes, one of four in region
Rural
Region gets road-ready for harvest
Find out more at an event near you
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta