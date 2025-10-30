Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Council

Energy from Waste

Council calls for EfW scrutiny as it lodges inquiry submission

Council

Solar to power Parkes water supply

Council

Next year's rate pegs for councils revealed

Next year's rate pegs for councils revealed
Council

Flood funding restores Trundle's tennis courts

Flood funding restores Trundle's tennis courts
Council

Safer, easier boat access coming to Lake Endeavour

Safer, easier boat access coming to Lake Endeavour
Council

Let's make every scrap count

Let's make every scrap count
Council

New detention basin to safeguard CBD from flooding

New detention basin to safeguard CBD from flooding
Council

Have your say on flood studies

Have your say on flood studies
