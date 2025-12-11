Despite the heat crowds still flocked to Cooke Park to enjoy the annual Parkes Christmas Parade and Carnival.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the Parkes Airport recorded a top of 38.3 degrees on Friday, 5 December and unfortunately due to this primary schools made the decision to not participate in this year's parade.

Parkes Christian School still participated though with a large number of students, along with Parkes Dance Co, Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes Town Crier Tim Keith, Parkes Bearings and Parts, Parkes Town Bowling Club and more.

All the festive fun from the Parkes Christmas street parade and carnival. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham Miss Jess Kinsela and the Parkes Dance Co team. Parkes Shire Concert Band. Karen Macgregor and Jason O'Bryan with some of the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players who came to take part in the parade. Ghostbusters Steven Williams, Lesley Wilson and Duncan Cook came over from Molong to be part of the Parkes Christmas parade. Bob Steel brought his vintage vehicle to the parade for Santa to ride in. Santa Kevin Dumesny all smiles in the parade. There were lots of smiling faces watching the parade.

After the parade everyone took to the shade of Cooke Park to enjoy the Christmas Carnival with a variety of markets and entertainment.

Parkes Action Club said the entertainment on the Cooke Park stage was fantastic with the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Dance Co and Easy Goin' providing some spectacular entertainment.

"Thanks to all those who supported the annual Parkes Action Club Parade and Carnival. Despite the heat we had a great time in the cool of Cooke Park," Parkes Action Club posted to social media.

Check out all the smiling faces our photographer captured on the night. This photo gallery is one of two parts.