Applications are now open for the 2026 Jack Scoble Scholarships for local students pursing further education and training.

Named in honour of long-serving Councillor and community advocate Jack Scoble, the annual scholarships celebrate his legacy of championing opportunities for young people across the Parkes Shire.

The scholarships are open to students residing in the Parkes Shire who demonstrate strong commitment to their studies and a passion for contributing to the community.

Providing financial assistance to help cover expenses associated with higher education or vocational training the scholarships empower local youth to follow their chosen pathways.

Reflecting on her experience as a 2025 recipient, Genevieve Bligh said the scholarship played a vital role in helping her navigate the transition to university life.

“The Jack Scoble Scholarship has been the key to an enjoyable and successful first year of university. Transitioning to university life brought many challenges - setting up a new home, adapting to an unfamiliar city, building new friendships, and starting my degree all at once,” Genevieve said.

“Amidst these changes, the scholarship proved an invaluable source of support, particularly during those stressful early months. Moving and living independently come with significant expenses, and ongoing costs like fuel, parking, and groceries add up quickly. The scholarship alleviated those pressures, allowing me to focus on what truly matters.

“If you are heading to university, there is nothing I would recommend more than applying for this wonderful opportunity. Not only has it allowed me to thrive during my first year of university, but it has enabled me to achieve results in my courses that I never expected.

"If you are lucky enough to receive this scholarship, I encourage you to make the most of it and really dive into the opportunities that it allows. It has made my first year at university a wonderful experience, and I would encourage everyone to apply and give it their all," Genevieve added.

Mayor of Parkes, Cr Neil Westcott, encouraged eligible students to apply and take advantage of the opportunities the scholarships provide.

“The Jack Scoble Scholarships are a testament to the values of community spirit and education that Jack held dear. Through these scholarships, we aim to help our local young people achieve their ambitions and make meaningful contributions to our community,” he said.

Eligible applicants can find more information and application details on the Parkes Shire Council website: Jack Scoble Scholarship Fund

Applications will close on Friday, 16 January 2026 at 10am, with recipients to be announced in early 2026.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Awards-honours-and-scholarships/Jack-Scoble-Scholarship-Fund#section-2 or contact Council on (02) 6861 2333.

Between 2006 and 2025, $161,000 has been awarded to local students, with $15,000 available in the 2026 round.