Despite the heat crowds still flocked to Cooke Park to enjoy the annual Parkes Christmas Parade and Carnival.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the Parkes Airport recorded a top of 38.3 degrees on Friday, 5 December and unfortunately due to this primary schools made the decision to not participate in this year's parade.

Parkes Christian School still participated in the parade though with a large number of students along with Parkes Dance Co, Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes Town Crier Tim Keith, Parkes Bearings and Parts, Parkes Town Bowling Club and more.

After the parade everyone flocked to the shade of Cooke Park to enjoy the Christmas Carnival with a variety of markets and entertainment.

Parkes Christmas carnival Parkes Christmas carnival Parkes Christmas carnival Luke and Lourenss Kruger. The water in the fountain was a hit with the kids in the warm weather - Suzanne and Bethany Sellers. It was a family affair for Bridie, Allan, Xander, Cath, Christopher and Walter Ryan. Riley Dodgson enjoying the fountain. Connor and Riley Dodgeson with Santa (Kevin Dumesny). Lourenss Snr and Luke Kruger with Santa (Kevin Dumesny). Mikaela, Mac and Murphy Skeers with Santa (Kevin Dumesny). Dominic Cafe was thrilled to win a ham on the Parkes Action Club Wheel. Parkes School of Dance performed.

Parkes Action Club said the entertainment on the Cooke Park stage was fantastic with the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Dance Co and Easy Goin' providing some spectacular entertainment.

"Thanks to all those who supported the annual Parkes Action Club Parade and Carnival. Despite the heat we had a great time in the cool of Cooke Park," Parkes Action Club posted to social media.

Check out all the smiling faces our photographer captured on the night.