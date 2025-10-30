Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
Sport
Rugby Union
Rugby Union
Rugby Union
Gallant Boars bow out but Madi takes top prize
Rugby Union
Boars women eye elusive title
Rugby Union
Lady Boars New Zealand bound
Parkes Boars women are fundraising for a four-day tour in New Zealand
Rugby Union
Rory the third Boar to play 300 games
Two Parkes Boars have hit massive milestones during a home game on Saturday
Rugby Union
Boars selected in Country squads
Parkes Boars players had a great time competing at the Rugby Union State Championships
Rugby Union
Boars women won't settle for anything less than a premiership
Will 2025 finally be the year for the Parkes Boars women?
Rugby Union
Promising first run for Boars
Parkes Boars are looking ahead of the 2025 rugby season with positivity
Rugby Union
A Little Less Conversation and a lot more Elvis rugby
Here are the highlights from an always unforgettable Elvis rugby match
