Thursday, 30.10.2025
Rugby Union

Rugby Union

Gallant Boars bow out but Madi takes top prize

Gallant Boars bow out but Madi takes top prize
Gallant Boars bow out but Madi takes top prize
Rugby Union

Boars women eye elusive title

Boars women eye elusive title
Boars women eye elusive title
Rugby Union

Lady Boars New Zealand bound

Parkes Boars women are fundraising for a four-day tour in New Zealand
Lady Boars New Zealand bound
Lady Boars New Zealand bound
Rugby Union

Rory the third Boar to play 300 games

Two Parkes Boars have hit massive milestones during a home game on Saturday
Rory the third Boar to play 300 games
Rory the third Boar to play 300 games
Rugby Union

Boars selected in Country squads

Parkes Boars players had a great time competing at the Rugby Union State Championships
Boars selected in Country squads
Boars selected in Country squads
Rugby Union

Boars women won't settle for anything less than a premiership

Will 2025 finally be the year for the Parkes Boars women?
Boars women won't settle for anything less than a premiership
Boars women won't settle for anything less than a premiership
Rugby Union

Promising first run for Boars

Parkes Boars are looking ahead of the 2025 rugby season with positivity
Promising first run for Boars
Promising first run for Boars
Rugby Union

A Little Less Conversation and a lot more Elvis rugby

Here are the highlights from an always unforgettable Elvis rugby match
A Little Less Conversation and a lot more Elvis rugby
A Little Less Conversation and a lot more Elvis rugby
