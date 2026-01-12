PHOTO
The 39 degree heat didn't stop our local rugby players putting on a different kind of Elvis entertainment on Friday of the Parkes Elvis Festival.
In a new location with new half time entertainment, this year's Elvis rugby again drew a crowd who swapped Elvis performers for Elvis rugby players.
At Cheney Park the Reddy Teddies and the Blue Suede Shoes battled it out in their jumpsuits.
During half time the girls showed them how it's done with the Pink Priscillas against the Moody Blues.
Check out all the action our photographer Jenny Kingham captured during the games.