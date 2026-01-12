The 39 degree heat didn't stop our local rugby players putting on a different kind of Elvis entertainment on Friday of the Parkes Elvis Festival.

In a new location with new half time entertainment, this year's Elvis rugby again drew a crowd who swapped Elvis performers for Elvis rugby players.

At Cheney Park the Reddy Teddies and the Blue Suede Shoes battled it out in their jumpsuits.

During half time the girls showed them how it's done with the Pink Priscillas against the Moody Blues.

Check out all the action our photographer Jenny Kingham captured during the games.

Pat and Angus Lenehan. Pink Priscillas and Moody Blues. Team Reddy Teddies. Team Blue Suede Shoes. Goon Bag Girls Danielle Cowling and Daniela Hill. Clare, Astaria, Sophie, Abby and Xavier. Rupert, Fran, Florence, Vivienne and Cameron Moore. Noah and Brydie Nash, James Comiskey, Mikayla McVicar holding Lance Nash. Alyssa Hodges and Billy Porter with Bear. The team captains - Sam Davis, Cailin Westcott, Claire Amor and Matt Spedding were presented with the Elvis Rugby Cup by Referee Richard Rice.