The Parkes Boars Women's Team has booked their spot into the grand final of the Central West Rugby Union North Cup competition.

They've been here before, twice, and on both occasions the title has just been out of reach so they already know they need to go the extra mile to get there.

And they've never been hungrier for it.

The women won eight of their 12 round matches, finishing the regular season third on the ladder with 51 points - the same as the Molong Magpies in second who had better for and against, and 10 points behind minor premiers Mudgee Wombats.

Parkes narrowly won its minor semi final against CSU Mitchell, 33-31, on 17 August, backing that up with a very convincing win over Molong 55-5 in the preliminary final a week later.

They head to Cale Oval in Narromine this Saturday for the big dance.

They'll certainly have their work cut out for them this year - Mudgee has been a dominating force across the board.

But everyone loves an underdog.

"The girls are excited, they're keen to jump in and have a crack, and get the job done," coach Kevin Oliver said.

"They have been stepping up each game and are really working together as a unit."

Oliver said the women's team work has been outstanding this year and they haven't let the challenges they've faced affect them.

Their preliminary final last Saturday was a prime example.

"What was good and bad for us was that one of the girls broke her wrist at the gym (a few days before the game) but it made way for other girls to step up and take control," Oliver said.

The forwards played well, paving the way for some great rugby.

And there were no standouts in Oliver's eyes either.

"It's the hardest question to answer," he said.

"I really struggle to single out one [player] because they're doing so well as a team, which is really good.

"It just means they're all working together."

Oliver is all too familiar with the strength of Mudgee, this year and in previous seasons, in both the men's and women's competitions.

The men have regularly met Mudgee in grand finals and just on the weekend the Wombats ended the first grade Boars' hopes of a 2025 grand final berth, cruising to a 68-14 victory.

"We need to shut down their outside backs to force them through the middle," Oliver said.

"If we can do that we've got a good chance, that will be our focus."

The team:

Front row, captain: Jordan Gaffney

Front row, co-captain: Emma Evans

Front row: Chloe Smith

Front row: Shanna Nock

Front row: Caitie Sole

Second row: Matayah Guys

Second row: Cameron Lees

Second row: Joselyne Folau

Second row: Kate Marchinton

Second row: Paige Duncan

Second row: Kristin Lennox

Centre, co-captain: Meaghan Kempson

Centre: Ash Watts

Centre: Madi Barclay George

Centre: Indi Heard

Centre, winger: Leanna Downie

Scrum half: Tiarne Hamam

Scrum half, assistant coach: Tess Woods

Fly half: Cailin Westcott

Winger: Brittney May Ryan

Winger: Hanna Evans

Winger: Ella Macgregor

Coach: Kevin Oliver

Assistant coach: Tonga Folau

Manager: Bronwyne Lowe

Women's president: Natalie Caruana