Junior Parkes Boars athletes Hugh MacGregor and Joselyn Folau have been selected in NSW Country Squads following their performance at the 2025 Rugby Union State Championships.

Hugh was selected in the NSW Country Gold Squad for U16 boys after representing Central West Rugby Union in the under 16s team with fellow Parkes Boars team mate Zac Guy.

The boys placed third in country NSW and seventh in the state.

Joselyn was selected in the NSW Country Girls U18s Squad following her performance with the Central West Rugby League U18 girls team which placed an impressive second in country NSW and fifth in the state.

Other Parkes Boars athletes who competed at the championships were Eamon Moody who played in the under 15s boys Central West side.

This side placed second in country NSW and eighth in NSW.

Parkes Boars players made up half of the boys Central West under 18s teams.

The team included Dylan Quade, Darcy Summerhayes, Eli Constable, Samuel and Aiden Rayner, Willow Goupillon, Callum Rowbotham, Ewan Moody and Lachlan Reynolds.

The boys placed third in country NSW and and ninth in the state.

In May senior Parkes Boars players also made their mark in the NSW Country Rugby Championships representing Central West Rugby Union.

Madi Barclay-George and Emma Evans played in the senior women's team which successfully claimed the Thomson Cup.

Madi was also awarded best forward, player of the final and players player.

The talented Parkes Boar player was also selected into the Corellas Squad with NSW Country Rugby Union following her performance at the championships.

Malakai Folau represented the Central West in the Colt's under 20s team which claimed the Rowlands Cup at the end of a hard fought championships.

Malakai was then selected in the NSW Country Rugby Union Colts Squad.

Congratulations to all of our Parkes Boars players.