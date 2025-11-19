The Central West rugby community came together for just the second installment of the Emus Foundation 10s in Orange and the Parkes Boars wouldn't have been anywhere else.

They were part of the 20 teams in the men's tournament on 8 November at Endeavour Oval, there were also 12 teams in the women's competition.

​The Emus Foundation was set up by the Emus Rugby Club in Orange and is a charity with a mission that goes beyond the game.​

It aims to raise funds to provide support to injured players and rugby clubs in need across regional and rural areas of NSW.

In 2022 one of the club's most loved players, Andrew Regan, suffered a life-altering injury during a game - a tackle left him instantly paralysed.

Through the initial stages of his recovery, the Orange community generously contributed wherever possible in an outpouring of support.

"During this period we identified a gap in the club's ability to directly facilitate support and engagement," the club said on its website.

"The community support was deeply felt, and profoundly appreciated. But it became clear more formal structure was required to facilitate that support."

The foundation was launched after Regan's accident.

It's targeting hosted events to build a pool of funds to provide support for eligible players who have suffered what is described as a catastrophic injury.

The inaugural edition of the Emus Foundation 10s in 2024 raised about $35,000 dollars and the Boars were part of that too.

Boars president and first grade player Mackenzie Green said it was important for them to rally behind causes like this.

"It was about raising money for those who have suffered life-altering injuries from rugby," he said.

"But it was also a good opportunity for us as a club to show support to the wider rugby community and help look after each other.

"It was our second year attending and it was great."

The Boars brought along 23 of their finest for the day that had a faster and more open structure.

Parkes won all three of their pool matches but were knocked-out in the first round of finals.

Had the side not played a tempting friendly against some mates at Goosey Sports - led by Parkes man and former team mate Josh Miles - before the start of the finals, who knows where they could have ended up.

"We got smoked! We probably shouldn't have played that friendly," Green said.

"I didn't think we'd make the finals and when we did, I thought 'what have I done?'" He laughed.

"We paid for it in the end."

Moree were the eventual winners of the Emu 10s in the men's competition.

"It was also good to catch up with one another after the season is done, have a run and a good time," Green added.

"Of course we will have a crack against next year."

The club thanked their sponsors Central West Maintenance, Worklocker Parkes and Geoff Rice, who without their help it wouldn’t have been possible for them to be part of the day.

In other news, the Boars will be holding a special meeting on 8 December at 6pm at Spicer Oval to make amendments to the code of conduct.

Its annual general meeting will follow afterwards where all committee, coaching and management positions will be declared vacant.