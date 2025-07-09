What began as a random suggestion on the way home from a rugby trip, a few days later became a serious question put to our female rugby players.

They saw an opportunity too good to pass up and now they're heading to New Zealand in September for a four-day development tour.

It's been made possible thanks to the Parkes Boars' strong ties with international clubs and players.

And this year, women's coach Kevin Oliver said, the side just so happened to have Madi Barclay-George from New Zealand join their ranks.

"And we had three girls (from New Zealand) play for the Boars last year," he said.

"While on the way home from a rugby trip at Boorowa, Tonga Folau (assistant coach) made mention that we should go to New Zealand on a tour with a little giggle, then he went back to sleep.

"So when we got to training the following Thursday night I asked the team if everyone was keen to go to New Zealand on tour.

"Madi gave us the contact over there and now we are heading over."

So far 18 players have signed up with the possibility of more to come, women's president Natalie Caruana said.

This end-of-season tour will give the team the opportunity to build on their skills and play a curtain-raiser match against the North Otago Women's Rugby Team.

They'll also have a training session with the North Otago Women's rugby development coach Colleen Carroll.

The Boars fly out on September 25 to begin their tour on September 26.

"Everyone is excited, it's a good opportunity," Natalie said.

She said the trip came as a nice surprise for players, and some are now taking their families with them and will holiday after the tour.

But first the side needs to fundraise to get themselves there.

They're running a 100s club, wood raffle, 10 tins fundraiser and an "epic" ice bucket challenge.

The club has rounded-up 15 brave Boars to take on the buckets to help raise as much money as they can.

It's being done as a silent auction where the highest bidder on each Boar participating in the challenge will have the honour of pouring the ice bucket over them.

It'll take place on Saturday, 19 July during sponsors day at Spicer Oval, some time after the women's game which kicks off at 12.45pm.

The Boars taking part in the ice bucket challenge are Madi Barclay-George, Jordan Gaffney, Caitie Ann, Meaghan Kempson, Tess Woods (who's also an assistant coach), Cailin Westcott, Ella Macgregor, Kevin Oliver, Tonga Folau, Darcy Summerhayes, club president Mackenzie Green, Ben Ryan, Jason Lowe, Zac Guy and Christopher Parker.

Anyone can place a bid but they have to do it at the clubhouse during either training on Tuesday and Thursday nights or the home game on the 19th. The Boars have a bye this weekend.

And if you can't be there on the day to watch the action, don't worry, they said they'll be live streaming every glorious second.

The club also held its ladies day on Saturday after which their one-of-a-kind women's jerseys were auctioned off at the Coachman Hotel and the funds going towards the trip.

The tour has the potential to become an annual venture for players club-wide.