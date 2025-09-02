The Parkes Boars women may not have come home with the silverware on Saturday but one of their own reigned supreme claiming Player of the Year in the Central West Rugby Union North Cup competition.

In just her first year with the Boars, one of the club's New Zealand recruits, Madi Barclay-George has been honoured with the women's POTY award after an exceptional season.

According to Central West Rugby Union officials, it's come as no surprise with many predicting she was the favourite to take the title.

"Madi shone for the Boars this year, so much so it's hardly been surprising to see her dominate for our Blue Bulls and earn NSW Country Rugby Union selection too," Central West Rugby Union said on social media.

Not only being a member of the winning Bulls side at the NSW Country Championships in May but Madi came away with Player of the Tournament, best forward and players player.

In leading her side to their third straight grand final appearance, Madi crossed for a whopping 26 tries in 14 games.

"So yes, she was also the competition's highest points scorer," Central West Rugby Union said.

Narromine hosted three grand finals on Saturday at its Cale Oval - the women's North Cup and first and second grade of the New Holland Cup competition.

Mudgee Wombats were eyeing-off a premiership treble that day, with both New Holland Cup sides facing the hosts.

In what was a gallant effort going in as underdogs, the fast-finishing Boars kept the Wombats on their toes in a seesawing battle.

Central West Rugby Union described the Wombats' defensive effort as gutsy as they fought-off a strong Boars side to seal a 19-10 win, two years after their last title.

"Congratulations to Parkes as well, the Boars have had another excellent season and were strong once again today," Central West Rugby said on Saturday.

The close scoreline reflects the tenacity of the Parkes side given the Boars haven't been able to defeat Mudgee all season and their last encounter was a 43-0 thrashing.

Scrum half Tess Woods and second rower Joselyne Folau scored the two tries for Parkes.

The Narromine Gorillas caused the upset for Mudgee in first grade of the men's New Holland Cup winning 19-15, with the Wombats managing to secure the second grade title at 26-19.

The Boars women can now sit back, recline their seats, and look forward to jetting-off to New Zealand this month for a special development tour and for some, a well-earnt holiday.

Meanwhile the club is preparing for their presentation nights with the seniors' taking place on 19 September and juniors' on 21 September.