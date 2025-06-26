History is in the making at the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club after two of its players hit massive milestones on the weekend.

Club stalwart Rory Nock pulled on his jersey for his 300th game on Saturday, as did Toby Baigent for his 250th.

Both play second grade these days, and what better way to share these moments than at home at Spicer Oval and on Old Boars Day none the less.

Only two players have played 300 or more senior rugby games since 1982.

Those being Rory's father Lloyd Nock at 408 and Wayne Osborne at 300.

The club said when Rory hits his 301st game they will have a father-son pair who have the most caps for the club.

An historic moment indeed for the Boars and the Nock family.

"It's a good honour," Rory said, reflecting on the history he and his 64-year-old father will make the next time he steps onto the field.

"It's not why you do it but it's always nice to put a few on there."

Rory has even played a few games with his father, who was still strapping on his boots as recently as about 10 years ago.

"The first time I played with him I was about 15," Rory said.

A 29-24 win in second grade against the Narromine Gorillas capped-off the milestone day for the boys, who have both been part of first grade in the past.

And while it didn't feel any different for Rory playing his 300th game, it was special to have his family there watching - his wife, three daughters, mum and dad and his sister, a Boar herself.

"It is exciting," said Rory, who played his first rugby game in the under 13s in 1999.

"And I think I played 100 games in the juniors, someone told me."

This Saturday's round 10 match against the Wombats in Mudgee may be the 37-year-old's 301st game if he can get there.

"Hopefully. It's definitely harder now than it used to be," he laughed.

Unsure of how much more he has in him - he never thought he'd even get this far - at the moment Rory is taking one week at a time.

"I take each week as it comes, I play if I can get there. It's not so much the body, it's everything else," he said, referring to family and other commitments.

"I'm always keen to get to a grand final, especially when the Boars were very unsuccessful for a few years and we lost a lot of games, to then come back for a four-peat [of the premiership from 2020-2023]."

The social side and welcoming culture of the club are what motivates Rory to keep coming back.

His favourite memory with the club was beating the Orange Emus in 2011.

Toby soaked up his milestone day on Saturday.

"It was good fun and even better that we had a win and I scored a try," he said.

"It was good to have a fair few of the old boys who we've been playing with since we were 18 or 19.

"And it was good playing with Rory too, we've been playing together since I started in seniors."

Toby said his love of footy and playing with a "good bunch of blokes" are what bring him back year after year.

He played his first rugby game in the under 17s in 2007.

And his favourite memory - the first win that first grade had after two years of losses.

"The after party was even better!" Toby said.

The 34-year-old admitted he never really thought he'd reach 250 games either.

"Especially when I tore my ACL which would have been 10 years ago now," he said, an injury that put him on the sideline for a full year.

How many more years of rugby Toby has left in him he said is debatable.

"The doctor says no more," he laughed.

"But I'll still play games here and there."

The Parkes Boars said it is immensely proud of these achievements of Rory and Toby, and are lucky to have such valued people in their club.