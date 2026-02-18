Parkes Spacemen's Junior Igilia and Tommy Phillips have been selected in the 2026 Western Rams Men’s Squad.

The team will compete in the 2026 Men's Country Championships with their first round game on Saturday, 14 March.

Igilia and Phillips with the Western Rams will face the Central Coast Roosters in Bathurst at Carrington Park at 5pm.

"Both players consistently lead with heart, determination and commitment and this opportunity is a credit to the work they put in every week," said Parkes Spacemen Facebook page.

"We're incredibly proud and can't wait to see them excel at the next level."

Continuing their 2026 Lisa Fiaola Cup winning streak was the Western Rams girls of Malia Morrison, Katie Galvin and Leni Constable.

After their round one win against the North Coast Bulldogs 20-10 they went on to dominate against the Northern Tigers in round two with a 26-6 victory.

After a break in round three with a bye the girls will be looking to get their third win against the Riverina Bulls this Saturday (21 February) in Parkes at Jock Colley Field.

The girls will take to their local field at 12.50pm for round four where they will then only have two rounds left.

Round five they will face the Northern Rivers Titans in Lismore at Crozier Field on 28 February before coming up against Monaro Colts in Queanbeyan at Seiffert Oval on 17 March in round six.