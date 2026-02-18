The Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association is looking forward to another successful and fun season as registrations open for 2026.

Registrations for all juniors (5-17 years old) and ladies are open with an opportunity to receive a 15 per cent discount on each registration before 14 March.

Active Kids Vouchers are accepted and prices for registration have not changed from 2025.

All junior players will receive a soccer ball included in their registration fees which will be distributed during the first few weeks of the season.

The season will commence on Saturday, 2 May with more details to follow.

We will have a face-to-face registration day, this Saturday, 21 February from 11am-1pm.

Come along if you are unsure how to register, purchase socks (cash and card accepted) or just want to ask a question about soccer or volunteering options.

Our first meeting for all members will be on Monday, 9 March at the Parkes Services Club (upstairs) from 7pm.

This will be a compulsory meeting for all ladies delegates.

For more details, check out our Facebook posts, send us a DM or visit our website at https://websites.mygameday.app/assoc_page.cgi?c=0-7290-0-0-0