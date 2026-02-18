Trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby, the six-year-old gelding East Harlem held off Queensland galloper Silver Agent in an exciting finish on Saturday to win the 1400 metres Total Wear Solutions Australia-Bedgerabong Picnic Cup.

On a magnificent turf track and racing in front of a huge crowd at the beautiful Bedgerabong track west of Forbes, East Harlem shared the early lead with Lockadente until Silver Agent moved to a challenging position approaching the home turn.

Well ridden by Bessie Dimery, East Harlem ($3.40) responded to the call from the young rider and won by a half length from the Benno Bowen, Cunnamulla trained Silver Agent (Paul Zerafa, $3.60) with Ready For Lift Off (Ricky Blewitt, $2.60 favourite) making up ground for third.

Bessie Dimery, a former junior champion eventing rider, rode her first race winner at Boorowa last May and East Harlem became her third winner from a limited number of rides.

Numerous mounting yard observers commented on the excellent presentation of East Harlem by Peter Kirby and the gelding raced right up to the good looks.

Celebrating the win in the Clearview Bracelet are Callie Cool jockey Leandro Ribero, trainer Frank Roberts, Zola King, Tim Currey, Casey and Remi King, and sponsor Daniel Ball.

Connie Greig and Leandro Ribeiro, the premier trainer and jockey respectively on the Picnic circuit, combined to win the feature sprint, the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport-Clearview Bracelet Handicap with Callie Cool.

Midfield to the turn, Callie Cool ($6) burst through the pack to win clearly from Rubicon River ( Zara Lewis, $3.20) and the leader Mr Pointer (Tamsin Gough, $6).

Dubbo based Connie Greig and Leandro Ribeiro had earlier won the 1100 metres C & M Civil Earthworks Class 3 Trophy Handicap with Wotastatement.

A last start Gilgandra TAB winner at $71, Wotastatement was the $1.70 favourite at Bedgerabong and led all the way for a two-lengths win from stablemate Allande (Amber Collins, $3.40) and Geewiz Johnny (Tamsin Gough, $16).

Amber Collins who works for Connie Greig was having her first race ride and gave Allande every chance.

Eugowra-based Bill Hayes who trains his horses at Forbes, won the 800 metres Terry Bros Carpet Court Class B Handicap with Mihrimah, a recent addition to his stable.

Second turning for home, Mihrimah (Ashley Boyd, $4) edged to the front and won by a half head from Kuroshinzo (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.20) with a short half head to the speedy Swedish Glitter ($1.70 favourite) ridden by Ricky Blewitt.

Rebel Flyer won the Robyn Harrison Memorial Maiden Plate. Alex Prout, Dale Jeffries, CJ Grady, jockey Ashley Boyd, Tiffany Prout are pictured with with Craig and Joyce Grady.

First leg of a double for the experienced Ashley Boyd was aboard the Sharon Jeffries, Parkes trained Rebel Flyer in the 1100 metres Robyn Harrison Memorial Maiden Plate.

Third passing the midway point, Rebel Flyer ($4) reached the lead at the top of the straight and in a three way photo finish won from the fast finishing Mary Le Bone (Michael Gray, $4.60) and Kneel Down (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.50 favourite).

Narromine trainer Kylie Kennedy supplied the quinella in the final event, the 1400 metres Dunk Insurance Class 1 Trophy Handicap, when Himeros (Eloise Drews, $4.20 to $3.60) led throughout to beat The Drafter (Ricky Blewitt, $3.50) and Different Road (Michael Gray, $8).

Attention on the Picnic circuit now turns to Condobolin on Saturday where a big crowd is expected while also on Saturday, Mudgee hosts the $150,000 Central Districts Qualifier for the Country Championship Final at Royal Randwick.