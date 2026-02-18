PARKES GOLF CLUB

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Saturday was the final round of the Summer Competition sponsored by BWR Accountants and Advisors.

It was a 4BBB Multiplier with an Individual in Conjunction and there were 66 players out on the course.

Huge shout out to Brett and Cathy for again sponsoring this kickstart event in the PGC calendar and it was a rousing success once again.

In the teams event it was the early morning golfers dominating with John Dwyer and Mick Bond taking the spoils with a whopping 79 points out in front of the pairing of Ron Hetherington and Col Breaden on 75 points.

John has been in sterling form of late and was the leading scorer in the Individual stakes with a 40 point haul which included a scintillating 40 strokes heading back to the clubhouse.

Mick was much more than a support act playing solidly and recording 35 individual points as well.

They kicked off with a 9 pointer and never looked back.

Ron Hetherington had a great individual day out with an 81 off the stick returning him 38 points.

He had 4 bogeys only on the front and although a bit more ragged on the back still had a 41.

Col, who is not used to going this far into the season to record a win, had a solid 36 point haul, coming home in 19 points.

The only other pairing to record in the 70s was the ageless pair of John Fowler and John Pearce with a 72.

John Pearce recorded a 20 point back 9 with the obvious lure to get back in the air-conditioning making the golfers record the least amount of shots this summer.

Whilst John Fowler only scored a 33 point round it was more important that they scored together on the holes which gave them a solid total.

Other good individual scores on the day were Luke Clyne starting to get going now February has rolled in.

He also shot 40 points again coming home in 41 shots which equated to 22 points and gave him the Individual win on the day. Ian Phipps had an excellent 79 off the stick with 3 birdies and again a 38 off the stick back into the clubhouse.

A couple of players who have been in the Kalahari form-wise but are coming back to greener pastures now in Tony Hendry and David Stevenson shot very good 38 point rounds.

This weekend the PGC Div 1-3 pennant sides travel to Cowra and will face off the mighty Forbes GC in the yearly grudge matches. Club Captain John Green is quietly confident of picking up the wins.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st Mick Bond at 445cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Aaron Gaffey at 25cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Richard Hutchison at 120cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Cheney at 156cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by David Stevenson at 190cm.

The Money Hole was won by Aaron Gaffey at 25cm.

Ball winners were John Fowler and John Pearce 72, Declan Daley and Tyson Spence 69, Luke Clyne and Glenn Pepper 68, Ian Phipps and Phil Smith 66.

Next Saturday is an 18 Stableford sponsored by Parkes Real Property.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

At the tail of the field the previous week to winner was the scenario for Forbes' Peter Barnes whose 39 points was enough to head the pack in last week's twin-towns veterans golf played at Parkes.

The previous week Barnes fought out the finish for the encouragement award but with plenty of determination he was on his game at Parkes where 32 players - 17 from Forbes and 15 from Parkes - contested the 18 holes.

Runner-up was Parkes' John Dwyer who had a mixed bag for his 37 points, starting on the back nine with 14 points before turning his game around scoring 23 points on the front layout.

For the second week in a row the twin-towns shield went down to the wire with Forbes again reigning supreme by 208 points to Parkes' 202.

Forbes dominated the nearest-to-pins on the par three fourth hole via Bruce Chandler and Trevor Williams who won A and B grade respectively, while Parkes' Lex Hodges was the closest A grader on the 11th. No B graders threatened the flag.

The ball sweep went to 33 points with winners as follows: 35 - Bruce Chandler; 34 - Rob Lea, Lex Hodges and Murray Jackson (P) and Trevor Williams and Alf Davies (F); 33 - Barry Shine, Barry Parker and Kim Herbert (F).

This week Condobolin will host the first Lachlan Valley 18-hole event for the year. Registrations from 9am for a 10am start.

However get there early to enjoy what is one of the best morning teas on "tour".