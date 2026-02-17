Celebrate culture, create legacy and save lives.

That’s the goal of big day at Spooner Oval this Saturday, and “what better way to do it than rugby league?” says organiser Dan Lamb.

Rugby league players from all over NSW are converging on Forbes for the event, with Legends of Rugby League meeting NSW Indigenous Heritage Rugby League in collaboration with NSW Indigenous Rugby League.

The action kicks off with an under 12s game at 1pm, continues with women’s at 2.30pm and open men’s scheduled for 4.30pm.

Players are travelling from far and wide for the day, Lamb said.

“There are a lot of representatives from pretty much all across NSW – from out past Bourke, Walgett and Dubbo, to the Central Coast, Newcastle, all the way up to Forster,” he said.

The event is the second of its kind, organised with NSW Indigenous Rugby League, after their first event in November last year.

Lamb says it’s all about raising awareness of suicide and supporting mental health.

“It’s just a massive cause,” he said.

“There needs to be more awareness around suicide, this is what we do to try to do our part.”

Around three great games of footy there’ll be plenty of activities including a kids dash for cash and a kick from the sideline competition.

On field, the teams will play 80-minute games – potentially in 20-minute quarters depending on the heat.

In the open men’s match, teams will be captained by Tom Roth and Jake Martin.

Lamb, from Orange and now playing footy in Forster, has Forster Tuncurry Hawks teammates Brodie O'Neill-Mason and Trever Campbell also coming out for the event.

Central West players include Forbes’ Farren Lamb; Orange CYMS’ Josh Standing and Luke Trott; Hawks’ Jy Lawrence; Warriors’ Anthony Smith, Buddy O’Neill, Ethan Bereyne, Kaiden Jones and Kyle Darcy; Bathurst Panthers’ Hayden Hajje; and Bathurst St Pats’ Cooper Nunan.

Also planning to take the field are Canowindra Tigers’ Bailey Kennedy; Peak Hill Roosters’ Steven Newman; and Cargo Blue Heelers’ Dan Madden, Duncan Young, Hayden Ewart, Tom Roth, Tyron Clark, Ryan Banks and Trever Campbell.

From further afield there’s Lochyer Brennan (Ivanhoe Roosters), Warren Buchanan (Taree City Bulls), Conor McRandal and Jake Kelly (Toukley Hawks), Jake Martin (UC Stars) and Jake Wheeler (Comboyne Tigers).

Entry on the day is $5, with funds raised to be donated to a suicide prevention charity supporting mental health.

After the footy, players and supporters will head to the rugby union club for a fundraising auction, with specially designed jerseys from the day up for grabs.

Saturday, 21 February at Spooner Oval

1pm – Under 12s

2.30pm – Women’s

4.30pm – Open men’s

Entry $5

If you need someone to talk to, Lifeline is available.

If life is in danger, phone 000.

Reach out to Lifeline by phone 13 11 14, chat online at lifeline.org.au or text 0477 13 11 14.

Reach out to 13YARN (13 92 76) for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander crisis support.