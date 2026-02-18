A tasty blend of 22 ladies jammed into the club ready to play our favourite sport on Pancake Day Tuesday.

It wasn’t just the promise of pancakes that sweetened the deal either; the weather is perfect for bowls at the moment.

Even Mark looked content sitting up on the roller before play. Thanks to our ground control volunteers, you guys carve up the outside jobs.

One Triples match was played on Table 2 over almost 3 hours.

Lynn Ryan/Merilyn Rodgers/Lea Orr appeared to have the measure of Team Miller (Elaine M/Chris Curteis/Kay Craft), leading by a large margin for much of the match.

In the final ends, Team Miller added extra cream and delighted in scoring a 4 and a pair of 3’s to close the gap.

Team Orr held on to win 30 – 21 over 25 ends.

The flippant social bowlers filled three other tables.

When cooking pancakes, the later ones always cook the best.

A bit like bowls – some teams need to warm up first, as was the case when Maureen Miller/Lil Thomson met Ann Tracy/Rhona Went on Table 6.

Maureen and Lil blended well and were sitting comfortably with full tummies with the score at 15 – 7 with a few ends to go.

Ann and Rhona turned up the heat and scored six quick points but unfortunately ran out of ends to put the cherry on top of the result, just going down 15 – 13.

The triples game on Table 5 seemed to flip players with every wind gust.

Janice MacMahon/Brenda Davies/Robyn Morgan got burnt when they came up against Irene Trueber/Bron Hagger, visitor/Marja Iffland, with Annie Smith subbing in on both teams when the pressure bubbled up.

Points were spread fairly evenly, with Team Iffland with the higher stack, 17 – 11.

Irene Allen/Jan McPhee were the “stacked side” during the morning’s play when they met Gwenda Carty/Joan Simpson/Cherie Frame on Table 4! Team Frame, like the pancake batter, was well-beaten, 24 – 10.

Back inside the pancake parlour, it was time for hydration and pancakes with toppings of every description. Thanks girls, so good!

Dough went to Rhona, Betsy, Robyn, Annie and Maureen in the 100’s club.

Rink 2 failed to draw lucky 7 so the jackpot rises to $130. Now that’s worth coming to bowls for.

Next week, Tuesday, 24 February is Trading Table and pizza lunch day. Please bring a gift to the value of $15 for the Trading Table and $5 for pizzas.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 24 February, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am. All welcome. New players catered for.