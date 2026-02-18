Socials

Wednesday 11/2 Another great turn out for our social bowlers with 18 bowlers making for an enjoyable afternoon.

Winners were Myra Townsend and Robbie Hill with a 18+21 and our runner-up were the triples combination of John Chew, Ray Griffith and Ray Jones also with a great win of 16+16. Marble 9 came out with no winners so jackpots to a nice $203.

Saturday 14/2 – With so many bowlers playing Pennants our socials were not held this week

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability, our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times, normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers.

Any questions reach out on messenger or in the comments below and I would be happy to help where I can

Club championships

Our new Major Singles Champion has been found for 2026 in Andrew Trotman after an extremely tight game in the final against Phil Barnard – congratulations to both on making the final with the end result falling Trotty’s way 25-20.

Major pairs are now our focus for completion and have seen a few games getting completed so thank you all.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results

Pennants

Pennants season for our 4s, 5s and 6s has officially kicked off with as to be expected some good results along with some not so great ones.

Grade 4 played Forbes on Saturday and were quickly given a wake-up call for their season with a 9-1 thumping.

Grade 5 had two days on the greens with a double header weekend with a strong start Saturday with a great win over the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club 9-1, but Sunday finding a strong Molong outfit too tough and going down 9-1.

Our Grade 6 had an interesting Saturday travelling to Cowra and coming home with a draw of 5-all, something that very rarely happens but is a happy neutral for next week.

Plenty of action still to come at the club, Saturday Grade 6 does battle with Caragabal starting at 11am.

Sunday we have our 4s at home to battle Grenfell at 11am while 5s and 6s travel away. Go Railway!

Coming up

Beginning with our Open Gender Pennants and finalising our club champions in the Singles, Pairs and Triples, we will start to then roll into our Men’s and Ladies Only Pennants, so we have a lot coming up and I for one cannot wait!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about… You won’t be disappointed.