Minor Pairs Championship

The 2026 Minor Pairs championship has progressed to the semi-final stage after three of the four quarter-final matches have been completed.

The Allen keys – Tash and Scott, continued their winning streak to advance to the semi-final stage by defeating Geoff Smith and Steve Ryan.

Tash and Scott were made to battle hard for the win after the scores were locked at 15 shots each after the 16th end.

The Allens’ won 4 of the remaining 5 ends to win the match by 21 shots to 16. They now await their yet to be determined opponents in the semi-finals.

John Wright and Graham Dixon led from the first end to the last end in their quarter-final win over Mark Glasheen and Tony Riordan.

Team Dixon, who won only 1 more end than their opponents, won the big ends when they mattered, scoring 2 shots or more on 6 of their winning ends, whilst Mark and Tonys’ winning ends were mainly only for 1 shot.

John and Graham advance to the semi-final after their victory by 19 shots to 12 over Mark and Tony.

Father and Son, Brian and Jock Townsend had a brilliant start against pre-Championship favourites Mick Simpson and Warwick Parker.

Team Townsend won the first 5 ends, setting up a big lead of 11 shots after the 7th end, before Mick and Warwick fully adjusted to the pace of the green.

With their weight and grass sorted, Mick and Warwick began their comeback and, despite the big deficit, clawed their way back into the match by winning 9 of the remaining 14 ends.

Brian and Jock are in too good of form at the moment, and were never going to let this comeback succeed.

Team Townsend won enough of the remaining ends to edge out Team Parker, to record a good victory by 18 shots to 15.

Brian and Jock Townsend play John Wright and Graham Dixon in one of the semi-finals, whilst the Allens’ are waiting on their opponents from a quarter-final to be decided.