GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Saturday was the Parkes Real Property sponsored 18 hole Stableford. Thanks to Tony and the team for their ongoing support of the Parkes golfers, it remains a long running partnership.

There were 67 players teeing it up on what threatened to be another warm one.

The winner on the day was Adrian Whitaker who came in with a 39 point score the same as Dustin Littlewood but the countback worked in his favour.

Adrian only managed 16 points on the outward nine and wasn’t in the best of form.

Adrian started off slow on the back as well, then hit 5 pars in a row, which gave him 16 points and helped him to 23 on the back.

Dustin has been in good form of late and a 40 off the stick resulting in 21 points on the outward 9 had him positioned for a strong finish.

Whilst recording another good 41 off the stick there a double on the tricky 16th that halted progress to an 18 point back 9.

Some of the form golfers were backed up behind the leaders with Gary Bryson, Rob Staples, Mitch Cambourn and Nick Books from Mudgee all on 38 points.

Gary had 20 points on the back to just miss out from being in the mix, whilst Rob had 44 on both sides which just shows the form he has been in – the week up in the Hunter under the tutorship of Colleen obviously is paying off. Mitch is a quality player and is just getting more time on the course now, so his 41/39 split wasn’t unexpected.

Nick had an outward 39 but faded coming home with a 43.

Last weekend the PGC Div 1-3 pennant sides travelled to Cowra and faced off the might of the Forbes GC in the yearly grudge matches.

In Division 1 the side unfortunately went down 3-2 in rainy conditions. With 1 game to play they are unable to catch the Forbes side to qualify for the final.

In Division 2 the side unfortunately didn’t take a win off the strong Forbes combo and are also out of the running.

In Div 3 the Parkes side got a win 3-2 with Taj Harrison and Justin Middleton maintaining their unbeaten record in ’26.

This is the only side that can make the finals now and must beat Bathurst at Forbes next weekend to get there.

The Div 4 side has a match to play but after losing their 1st game cannot make the finals now either.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st Keiran Deland at 91cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Wayne Powter at 208cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Phil Bishop at 142cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Mitch Cambourn at 540cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Keiran Deland at 153cm.

The Money Hole was won by Mitch Cambourn at 540cm.

Ball winners were Gary Bryson, Rob Staples, Mitch Cambourn 38, Rob Norman, Nym Dziuba, Brendan Hill, Ian Ward 37.

Next Saturday is an 18 Par event sponsored by Ken Keith OAM.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

The first Lachlan Valley veteran golfers event for the year proved very popular with 64 golfers from six clubs contesting the day played on a very green Condobolin layout.

Turned out in top condition by club staff and benefiting from a recent and much needed 40mm of rain, the course was testing at times with the best score of the day 37 stableford points.

Parkes' Phil Smith, making a rare appearance on the vets circuit, found conditions to his liking to win A grade with 36 points, one better than local Brad Hurley who came out on top in a four-way count-back.

The B grade winner was the cagey Condo member Jimmy Clyburn shooting the day's top score of 37 points, with West Wyalong's Colin Hope one back on 36.

Jimmy's preparation was similar to one of the trotting team plunges as he hadn't had a hit since December 8 (and form unknown) but still had enough in hand to get the money.

In the team's event - best three scores - local knowledge again paved the way for Condo to get the win with 109 points from runners-up Parkes on 103.

West Wyalong was third on 96 points followed by Forbes 94, Grenfell 87 and Bogan Gate 53.

Nearest-to-pins in A and B grade were won by Kim Herbert of Forbes and Parkes' Mick Smith, while Brad Hurley completed a good day winning the All Grades prize.

Ball winners from Forbes and Parkes were Peter Barnes (F) and Ian Phipps, Mick Smith and Dale Stait (P).

This week the twin-towns competition resumes at Forbes - registrations from 9.00 for a 9.30 shot-gun start.