GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Saturday was a Par event, where golfers are given a plus for beating their handicap on a hole and a minus for going over it, it’s a square for having the same score.

Whilst it’s not everyone’s favourite event it certainly adds to the different competitions available on the golf course.

The sponsor for this yearly event Ken Keith OAM is partial to this format and was looking forward to having a good score.

Thanks to Ken for promoting golf and providing his fellow members a chance to compete for his trophy.

It’s getting a bit repetitive but the tearaway winner on the day was Adrian Whitaker who had a very good score of +7.

Adrian had an 83 off the stick off his 19 handicap hence the big return on the scorecard.

He finished 5 in front of Dave Chambers, who is getting to play more regularly and will no doubt be back to low single figures soon.

Others to finish on this score were Lee Jamison who is just starting on his golfing odyssey but getting plenty of assistance from coach Wok.

Kris Smith fired a tidy 43 on the back 9 and would have had similar on the front except for a miss so was obviously hitting the ball well.

The Orange resident, Mark Wright, was back for a swing with his mates and looks like the sticks haven’t forgotten how to score.

Other good scoring on the day was Rob Hey hitting 38/36 score for the day off his 1 handicap and Zac Kelly a tidy 38/35 off his +3 handicap.

This weekend the PGC pennant sides travelled to Forbes to take on the might of the strong Bathurst club.

In Div 1 the side managed to beat them 3-2 with Riall Harrison again in strong form winning his match and Kevin Carty playing well to get there 1 up and Jack Matthews cementing his spot in the top division with a strong 4/3 finish.

The side can only improve for ’27.

In Div 2 despite Michael Thomas and Anthony Riach getting wins the boys went down 3-2.

In Div 3 the team was on tenterhook’s going into the final round knowing that the winner of the match was moving to the final next week against Mudgee.

Once again, the unbeaten Justin Middleton stood up and won his match 5/3.

Dylan Hood also kicked in with his 1st win this season 2/1 and that left Ben Coultas, returning to the team this week, to win his.

The game ebbed and flowed but nearing the end Ben was getting stronger, and he finally won the match 1 up.

The side knows the enormity of the game against Mudgee but also know playing to their ability will give them a good shot at winning the CWDGA pennant for ’26.

In the Div 4 game Parkes came out victorious with Nick Strudwick recording a big 5/3 win, James Watt also having a big victory 6/5 and Michael Riley having a good win 4/3.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st no winner, The Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Mick Smith at 740cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Huppatz at 46cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Dustin Littlewood at 42cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Rob Hey at 465cm.

The Money Hole was won by Mick Smith at 740cm.

Ball winners were Lee Jamison, Kris Smith, Mark Wright +2, John Green, Warwick Wright, Rob Waddell +1.

Next Saturday is the March Monthly Medal, which also serves as the 1st round of the BDC Scratch Shootout.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

True to line fast greens welcomed 23 players to twin towns vets golf staged in Forbes last Thursday where one group had the distinction of bringing in the winner and encouragement award recipients.

The winner was Barry Shine, the only player to break his handicap scoring 37 points, 16 on the front nine coming home with 21 on the back while his playing partner Robert J Lea from Parkes had the record files out posting a steady 16 points for the EA.

The world wide traveler of golf had plenty of opposition with club mates making it a trifecta at the wrong end of the field with John Dwyer and Mick Dellaca in the picture. In the twin towns shield Forbes again best with 189 to Parkes’ 175.

Another first had no players hit the 9th green for nearest the pin while at the 18th it was Parkes’ Peter Bristol ‘coming out of the trees’ to collect the balls.

Grenfell visitor Peter Mawhinney played to his handicap for 36 points heading the ball sweep which also went to, 34 Steve Grace (G’fell), 33 John Fowler (P), 32 Ted Morgan (F), 30 Gordon Pritchard, Dale Stait (P), Frank Hanns, Trevor Williams (F).

One who enjoyed his hit out last Thursday was Scotty Kirkman celebrating 70 years young.

Twin towns golf on Thursday in Parkes, nominations from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.

The ever reliable BG scribe rightly tipped Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker as the Top Dog recipient for February which was contested by an average 19 players over the month.

Mr Parker led home with 94 points over the four rounds from Ted Morgan not far behind on 89.

With players contesting a seniors tournament at Swan Hill last week only nine ‘lads’ last Tuesday.

Best was Ken Sanderson 27, Peter Scholefield 26, Barry Parker and Ross Williams 24, Ted Morgan, 23, Warwick Judge 22, Andrew Norton Knight and Phil Wells 21 and last but not least, Geoff Drane 15.

Tuesday golf for everyone, ball toss at 9am and if interested coffee to follow.