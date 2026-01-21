PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Saturday was a great day on the greens for the Frank Donnelly Perpetual Trophy which is our first par event for the year.

It also served as the 2nd round of the BWR Summer Competition.

There were 80 starters which hopefully continues for the rest of the year. Thanks again to Brett and Cath for sponsoring the summer competition.

The par event isn’t for everyone as you score a plus for bettering par and minus for having worse than par on your handicap.

It was great to see Leone Stevenson climb to the top of the rankings this week with a great win with a +3, winning the event on a countback.

Leone has been having a bit of a break over the holiday period but must have been putting in some practice somewhere to have such a strong round.

Phill Smith was the unlucky player picking up the runner’s up trophy after the countback was done.

There were 4 players chasing hard and missing by 1 in the end.

Joe Davies, Wayne Tucker, John Green and Barry Whitaker, from Hervey Bay, all played well on the day but were just short in the final wash-up.

There were some good stableford scores on the day as well with the best being Joe Davies, Wayne Tucker and Phill Smith recording 39 points beating home John Fowler, Kaye Jones, John Green and Barry Whitaker by a point.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Chris Goodie at 417cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Rod Luyt at 170cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 29cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Powter at 90cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by David Stevenson at 460cm.

The Money Hole was won by Phil Bishop at 254cm.

Ball winners were Joe Davies, Wayne Tucker, John Green, Barry Whitaker +2, Tyson Spence, Aaron Wilkie +1 c/b.

Next Saturday is an 18 Hole Medley 4BBB Net Stroke with an Individual in conjunction.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

The record books are out as Forbes golfer Neil Herbert smashed everything in sight last Thursday to record a phenomenal 46 points for 18 holes in the twin-towns veterans event played at Parkes.

Herbert carded 26 points on the first nine before a bit of pressure on the run home saw him follow up with 20 points.

His performance followed in the footsteps of his father Bruce who won 20-plus club championships at Eugowra with his “grip it and rip it” style and power off the tee which often saw his drives travel more than 300 metres.

Picking up the runner-up trophy eight points in arrears (after a four-way count-back) was Ken Sanderson. Parkes did have a collect with the likeable John Pearce the encouragement award winner.

Parkes’ Tony Hendry and Gordon Pritchard were the A and B grade nearest-to-pin winners on the fourth hole, while Bruce Chandler of Forbes was the A grade winner on the 11th hole.

Thirty-four players (17 from both sides) faced the starter but this didn’t stop Forbes continuing on its winning way in the twin-towns shield by 231 points to 214.

The ball sweep went to 35 points with the winners as follows: 38 points - Dale Stait (P), Alan Rees and Andrew Norton-Knight (F); 37 - Les Little (F); 36 - Kath Kelly and Gordon Pritchard (P); 35 - Mick Bond, Nym Dziuba, Lindsay Elliott and John Hendry (P), Ken Walton and Frank Hanns (F).

It is hoped this Thursday’s twin-towns event at Forbes is as well supported. Nominations from 9am for a 9.30 tee-off.