PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

February Monthly Medal

Saturday was the March Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal Brian Collins Smash Repairs & Parkes Caravans and doubling as the 1st round of the BDC Shootout for 2026.

Unfortunately, it was a tale of 2 halves with most morning golfers in the morning getting through unscathed but those setting out just before lunch and still on the course were drenched by the storms that hit the course.

Unfortunately played had to be abandoned due the localised lightning and thunder and sheet water on the course.

Good news for the golfers is that the round is rescheduled for this Saturday and the fees paid last week will gain you entry this week as well.

The other upside obviously that the greenkeepers finally got the rain they have been watching either go to Forbes or Dubbo for the last month or so.

The course had responded well to the smaller falls and the 25mls or so that fell will really shoot it along. The greens are due for renovations this week so it was timely.

There were some disappointed golfers out early with Aaron Wilkie posting a tidy 70 off the stick with a brilliant 34 on the front with 3 birdies.

He had an even par on the back with 2 birdies and 2 bogeys. Andy Brownlow shot a 1 over off his 4 handicap which was very solid.

Max Keith also went well, with a 75 off his 5 handicap. Jordan Grosvenor had an incredible 81 off his 14 handicap with a 37 on the back 9.

The handicapper is still looking how he can get a bite on that handicap. Some good net returns were Jordan Grosvenor with a 67, Cath Kelly a sizzling 68, Dylan Hood, Aaron and Andy with 69s.

The Parkes sides have just finished competing in the CWDGA Pennants season again.

CWDGA, recognizing the value in having the Parkes and Forbes sides involved with their own strong makeup, invite them to play each year.

Each club puts up 4 divisions each week with 5 players each – not an easy task at times for smaller clubs.

Parkes has had some recent successes with the Div 2 sides but this year it was the opportunity of the Div 3 to rise up.

Having qualified by topping their pool, with a last gasp win over Bathurst, the side was primed for a big one.

Taj Harrison, although still a junior, was solid as a rock in the number 5 spot.

Dylan Hood never got the results he wanted this year but won the pivotal match to help qualify the side.

Ben Coultas never lost a match and only missed 1 game to allow Robert Cheney to fill in at Cowra.

Justin Middleton was the standout winning all his matches at number 2 and Peter Bristol was the old bloke with the clipboard.

Parkes had only won the No3s once before and so it was going to be tough against a strong Mudgee outfit.

Whilst all games ebbed and flowed Parkes maintained the upper hand and, in the end, won the Pennant 4-1.

Thanks to John Green, Zac Kelly, PGC Board and the supporters for helping the side in this exciting win. Champions for ’26!

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

He did a superb job cooking the ‘snags’ after vets golf played last Thursday in Parkes so it was only right that local member Lindsay Elliott won a three-way count-back to collect ‘the chocolates’ scoring 38 points.

It was a superb back-nine that got him home from runner-up Rob Staples and one of the few Forbes visitors in Warwick Judge.

Ball sweep to 34 points - 38 Warwick Judge, 37 Ian ward (P), 35 Alex Mackinnon (F), 34 Richard Hamilton, Peter Bristol, Mick Bond, Warwick Wright (P).

The like-able John Pearce from Parkes collected the encouragement award.

They say a reason being he hosted his brother Don from Duntryleague Orange.

Nearest the pins, and all Parkes players - 4th Joe Davies (A), Tony Jackson (B), 11th Peter Bristol (A), Catch Kelly (B).

Only 27 players last week, 16 from Parkes who won the twin towns with 215 points from Forbes, only nine reps for 196 points. Ex-Parkes resident Peter Townsend now from Kempsey was another visitor reportedly enjoying the outing.

“Where are your players?” was asked by a Parkes official to the few Forbes players.

Reply, “In Orange,.” “Doing what” was asked, “Medical.” As they say, all part of growing old.

Twin towns golf on Thursday in Forbes, nominations from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.

The following week Forbes will host the Lachlan Valley Association 18 hole comp.

Last Tuesday naturally no play in the social 12 hole comp where 50 plus mls (in some areas a lot more) of rain was welcomed in the Forbes district.

Looking for a game any Tuesday, be at the Pro Shop for the ball toss at 9am and your in. Coffee to follow if interested.