PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Although threatening to be very hot on Saturday the majority of the 65 players got away earlier in the morning and missed the real heat of the day.

The event was an unusual 4BBB Net Stroke event with an Individual in conjunction.

Again, this formed part of the Summer Comp sponsored by BWR Accountants and Advisors, and thanks to Brett and Cath for their support of this great event.

The tearaway winners on the day were the Whitaker boys in Adrian and Barry who recorded a fantastic 54 net, led by Adrian who individually had a 60 net on the day, which is a once-in-a-lifetime score.

Barry also recorded a 67 which meant that they combined to near perfection to pick up the major prize for the day. Unfortunately, the handicapper will now take a large chomp out of their handicaps to compensate for that.

Runners-up on the day were Blake Parker and Graeme Buck, a visitor from Yeppoon, who also played great golf for their 59.

Sue Holman and Brendan Hill had a 62 as did Gary Bryson and Nick Strudwick to be next in.

The best gross scores were recorded by Riall Harrison and Aaron Wilkie with a 67, 3 clear of Wayne Powter and Rob Hey.

In the individual net event, the best in was this year's stellar performer thus far in Leone Stevenson, who is purportedly hiring a trailer to take home the spoils each week.

Leone had a 68, beating home Brendan Hill, Dustin Littlewood, Phil Smith and Aaron Smith, from Charlestown, who all recorded a 69 net.

In the scratch side the best score on the day was recorded by Aaron Wilkie with a 69 off the stick.

Aaron had a 34 on the front with 3 birdies and a bogey and a 35 on the back with 2 birdies and bogey.

Rob Hey had a 73 with a lazy 40 on the front and blistering 33 on the back with 3 birdies and 6 pars.

Michael Thomas and Blake Parker recorded solid 76’s and John Green a 79 to round out the best rounds of the day.

This is looking good for the pennants teams which kick-off in a few weeks’ time.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st not won, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Leone Stevenson at 625cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 53cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Scott Winter at 423cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Rob Hey at 231cm.

The Money Hole was won by Rob Hey at 231cm.

Ball winners were Sue Holman and Brendan Hill 62, Nick Strudwick and Gary Bryson 62, Trevor Chatman and Wayne Tucker 63.

Next Saturday is an 18 Hole Individual Stableford – 4th round of the Summer Comp.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

Overall scoring wasn’t all that flash last Thursday with the twin-towns veterans golf challenge held in Forbes in slightly warm conditions but this no excuse for the below average scoring.

One who measured up to the well grassed fairways and true-to-line greens was local member Warwick Judge, the only golfer to play to his handicap scoring 36 points.

Another who can play well in any conditions, Don McKeowen from Bogan Gate and member of the Forbes club was runner-up on 35 points, Peak Hill's Greg Diener was rewarded taking home the encouragement award ‘burner’, but only just with quite a few hot on his heels.

The ball sweep went to 32 points with all recipients from Forbes – 34 points Jeff Moon, Ken Walton; 33 -Les Little, Ted Morgan, Ken Sanderson and Ross Williams; 32 - Neal Herbert and Peter Barnes.

Nearest-to-pins. 9th to Forbes members, A grade Andrew Norton-Knight, B grade Peter Grayson; 18th A grade Len Wilks (Grenfell), B grade John Dwyer (Pks).

A field of 28 played including three visitors where Forbes again won the twin-towns shield by 206 points to 127.

Thursday’s play is scheduled for Parkes and with the current spell of extreme hot weather still forecast it may be best to phone the Parkes Pro Shop on 6862 2044 to find out the situation of play.

During last Thursday’s presentations newly elected Forbes captain Ken Walton added his piece of humor declaring a "changing of the guard" when it comes to slow play.

Best to keep this in mind as you never know your name many be put forward as the new "slow coach" of twin-towns golf.