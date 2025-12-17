Junior hockey players have had an amazing season, swapping outdoor for indoor with several athletes earning state selection and teams delivering strong performances at recent state championships.

Daisy Rice, Leo Allen, Sam Westcott, Finlay Quince, PJ McPherson, Flynn Thompson, Archie Daley and Sam Quince have all been selected to represent NSW in their respective indoor hockey national championships.

Daisy has been selected in the NSW U14 team and will represent the state at the National Indoor Championships in Goulburn from January 18-22.

Her selection follows an impressive showing with the Parkes U14 girls team at the state titles in Orange where they finished third in their pool and claimed a strong win over Orange to secure fifth place overall.

Leo Allen and Sam Westcott have been selected in the NSW State U16 team, and Finlay Quince and PJ McPherson have been selected in the NSW Blues U16 team.

The boys will represent NSW at the U16 Indoor National Championships in Goulburn from 13–17 January.

Their selection comes after their campaign with the Parkes U16 boys team which placed eighth in division one after a hard-fought campaign.

In U18 boys Flynn Thompson has been selected in the State NSW team and Archie Daley and Sam Quince in the Blues NSW team.

The trio will now head to the National Indoor Championships in Canberra from 20–24 January.

The boys were part of the Parkes representative team which finished their state championships sixth in a tough division one at Goulburn.

The U16 girls were able to achieve the result they were chasing at their state championships, coming home with a silver medal.

The team also saw one of their teammates, Sienna Collins selected as a shadow player for the NSW U16 side.

Sienna's sister, Lily Collins was also selected as a shadow player for the U18 NSW side.

Lily had a strong state campaign with the Parkes U18 side, which wrapped up their championship in a commendable fourth place.

And the U14 Parkes boys finished seventh in their division after a determined campaign.

Adding to the excitement, Toby Collins has been named in the NSW Men's Under 21 State Team for field hockey.

Toby will hit the turf in Canberra at the end of April when NSW battles it out at nationals.