Championship bowls - Major Pairs

The scene is now set for a cracker of a final for the prestigious 2025 Major Pairs Championship title after Mark Fitzalan and Gary McPhee defeated Mick Simpson and Mark Dwyer in the second semi-final on Saturday.

The match was going to script for the highly credentialled Mick and Mark as they won the first 4 ends to lead by 6 shots to 1.

However, ‘Farmer Mark’ and his ‘GOAT’ partner combined beautifully, just like a Header and Chaser bin, to score 5 shots on the next end to level the score at 6 shots each.

From thereon, Mark and Gary completely dominated proceedings to win the next 8 consecutive ends, to lead by 15 shots to 6 after 12 ends. Both Teams each won 3 of the remaining 6 ends, however the early tournament favourites couldn’t make up the deficit, conceding defeat by 12 shots to 18 against a red-hot Team Fitzalan.

Championship surprise packet duo of Mark ‘Choc’ Glasheen and Tony ‘Rory’ Riordan had earlier barnstormed their way to the Title Match play-off, after staging several classic comebacks against more fancied opponents.

They have earnt their spot in the big dance and are not without a chance, as underdogs to lead a merry dance and conquer the class of Mark and Gary. The Final will be a fitting highlight to round out the Bowling year at the Club.

Social Bowls

Thursday social Bowls attracted 18 keen Bowlers who were served up a dish of nearly every season in one afternoon.

The bowls started with an Entrée of strong, gusty wind, followed by Mains of steady rain and rounded out with a Dessert dish of pelting hail, which sent the Bowlers scurrying for cover.

Between the seasons there was 1 game of triples and 3 games of pairs played and enjoyed.

Colin Mudie has made an inauspicious start to his new role of Lead bowler as he was again on the losing team, as he, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan folded up under pressure and were no match for Noel Johnstone, Geoff Freeman and Brian Townsend.

Brian and his cohorts were too strong all game, and cantered away to a win by 22 shots to 17.

John Ward found a willing, and winning partner in Skip Jake Brown to record an impressive win over Colin Hayward and John Wright.

John and Jake were too strong from the very first end, and handled the weather conditions better than their opponents, to win by a handsome margin, with a final score of 20 shots to 9 over Team Wright.

Rob Lacey and Steve Ryan won a shortened version of a pairs game by 14 shots to 6 over Col Woods and his wannabe Son in Ian Simpson. The Bowlers called it quits once the hail started and headed to the Club after just 14 ends.

Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon had a tight and even game against Graham Davis and Warren Bevan. The scores were nearly level after each end for most of the game as both teams struggled to gain any ascendancy in the conditions.

Once the hail started the game was called off with Graham and Warren ahead by 16 shots to 14 against Mike and Dicko.

Sunday Chicken Run

Eight Bowlers rolled up at 10am last Sunday to play 18 ends of social pairs in the newly returned Sunday social Bowls, with the winners taking home a range of Club vouchers.

Rhona Went led for Lea Orr in a good game against Annie Smith and Rob Lacey, with Rhona and Lea winning the game by 17 shots to 12, despite a sluggish start.

Annie and Rob bowled well late in the game to get within 2 shots on the penultimate end, but were unable to get any closer with Rhona and Lea winning the final end by 3 shots.

The ‘Bear’ Ethan Lacey and Bruce Orr had control of the game for most of the ends against Geoff Smith and Liz Byrne, but they were unable to maintain their advantage over the closing ends.

Geoff and Liz trailled by 4 shots with 4 ends to bowl, with their combined experience on display as they kept putting bowls in the head, as a little bit of panic set in for Bear and Bruce. After the final end, both teams settled for a draw at 15 shots each.

Sunday morning social Bowls are open to anyone wishing to start bowls, resume playing bowls, laugh at their bowls and/or enjoy the company of others playing our great game. Ring the Club by 9.45am and you will be made most welcome.