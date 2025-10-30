Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Madeline Blackstock
Community

Funding facilitates connections at Bogan Gate

Events

Watch a black and white photo come to life

Community

Vet hospital opens after three long years without one

News

State selections for junior athletes

Education

Parkes High students venture abroad in classroom

Events

Sun shines on Southern Cross fete

News

State semi final appearance for under 14s

Soccer

Soccer talent emerges from Christian School

News

Parkes five take on high school state hockey titles

News

Home turf advantage for junior hockey