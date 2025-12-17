The summer heat and humidity has had its effect on bowling numbers.

We’ve chosen to take our social activities inside the clubhouse for a month or so.

Social bowls will recommence on Tuesday, 13 January 2026!

In the meantime, the Sunday morning social bowls chook run continues at 10am Sundays.

It’s a great little comp - all you need to do is call the club, 68621446, and put your name in between 9-9.30am.

Elvis weekend Sunday morning bowls is on 11 January.

Claim that date and whack on the blue suede shoes!

Last Tuesday, thirty-three ladies celebrated Christmas in style with a delicious lunch catered by Meryl Ramsey. Thank you, Janice, for the delish Chrissy pudding as well! Secret Santa gifts, songs and games added to the fun.

Our members join together in wishing our readers a merry and joyful Christmas and a New Year filled with great times and good health!