Social bowls

Wednesday (10/12) with warm weather and the hint of rain around the corner we had 16 bowlers coming down for our 1pm Social Roll Up.

Winners were Helen ‘What a shot’ Clark and again Gene ‘Mr Consistency’ Rapp winning 15+14. Runners Up were Andrew ‘Trotty’ Trotman and Michael ‘Coach 2.0’ Hackett just behind with a 14+7.

Marble 24 was drawn out with margins of 2, 4, 7 and 14. Next week’s jackpot moves to $66.

Saturday (13/12) a change on last week with rain bringing the temperature down but unfortunately only a few ends were completed before needing to call our members in.

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation. Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest.

Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger and I would be happy to help where I can.

Club Championships

We are continuing to produce some close and exciting matches leading up to the Christmas and New Year period with congratulations to this week’s winners.

Could I ask we focus on our Major Singles as much as possible over the next month as we are at risk of not having a champion by our deadline in early February.

Round 3 will have a deadline of 18th January and at this stage we still have some round 2 matches needing to be played.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Other news - information session

On Saturday we completed a very informative and positive information session, thank you to all our members, committee and the Services Club for taking the time to be part of a wonderfully supportive meeting and from the empty boxes the Pizza was also a hit!

In the club

If you were lucky enough to be at the club last Friday you would have been treated to the ‘President’s Shout’ kindly supplied by the Services Club and was well received with a great atmosphere on the night.

This Friday we have our famously popular Mega Draw due to Christmas finishing off our year, as always we will have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles including hams on offer, badge draw ($3400), joker draw ($2900) and spin the wheel will see us close out the night.

Coming up

Christmas and the New Year is fast approaching and with that brings a very busy few weeks, we will be available for end of year parties so call the club to organise before we book out.

To all our friends and families have a wonderful Christmas and thank you for all the support throughout the year we appreciate each and everyone that has been part of our success. Stay safe and enjoy!

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about… You won’t be disappointed!