RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 3 September saw 28 players for Social Bowls. Winners were Ray Griffith and Alan Curteis winning 20+38.

Runners up were George Greenhalgh and Paul Lewin winning 19+25.

Third Place went to Mick Furney and Dave Johnson winning 17+22.

Marble 26 came out and the Margins were 2, 3, 6, 9, 22, 25 and 38. The Jackpot this week is $310.

We had 22 players for Social Bowls on Saturday, 6 September. Winners were John Corcoran and Shirley Lamb.

Runners up were Ray Jones, Nev Kirwan and Billy Dodd.

Club Championships

All the draws are out for the club Championships for 2025/26.

Please get in and get your games played asap. Beautiful greens and beautiful weather should see beautiful bowls.

What a great time of year!

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Pairs draws are out on Bowlslink.

We have a game being played this Saturday as an early qualifier for the following weekend.

Dave Johnson and Peter Creith will play Craig Cusack and John Chew Saturday, 13 September at 1pm.

Come along and catch some great bowling action.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW event, State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

It’s finally arrived the Regional Final of the fast paced action packed BPL Cup.

With 15 teams going head to head in this shortened format of lawn bowls, your head won’t stop turning watching all the action from 10am Sunday 14th September right here at the Railway!

Social bowls

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 12 September at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!