WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Tuesday’s cool change had us scrambling in the bottom drawer for jackets and vests.

The calendar says “summer”, but mother nature does try us out!

Mark was working in the early morning cool preparing the tricky top green for us. What would we do without our volunteers?

In a semi-final match of the 3-bowl pairs, Jan McPhee and Kim Evans were simply too strong for Irene Allen and Rhona Went, going down 20 – 8 on Rink 6.

A social pairs game on Rink 11 ended up with a similar score, Kay Craft/Helen Clarke, 20, defeating Lynn Ryan/Cherie Frame, 11.

Closer results in the two triples games.

Irene Trueber/Merilyn Rodgers/Marja Iffland pursued a good lead early, and despite finishing well, the points didn’t total enough to achieve a win by Michelle McPhee/Valmai Westcott/Robyn Morgan, narrowly losing 14 – 10 on Rink 10.

A very close tussle between Gwenda Carty/Annie Smith/Lorraine Baker and Lyn Chambers/Janice MacMahon/Lea Orr on Rink 12 had the score even at 11 each with one end to go.

Lead for Team Orr, Lyn, put down a screamer, taking the jack into the ditch and resting beside it, sunbaking on the sand.

An unbeatable bowl, the result was inevitable: Lyn/Janice/Lea by just 1 point.

The 100s club winners on Tuesday: Michelle, Robyn, Cherie, Lorraine.

No lucky jackpot to rink 12, it rises to $80.

Chris C and Betsy generously donated raffle prizes of a Buttabeef voucher and Gin and Tonic bundle.

Sales went through the roof as we dreamt of summer cool drinks and sizzling barbecues.

Once the dyslexic drawer of the draw corrected herself, the lucky meat voucher winner is Irene Allen, and Lea, the G&T pack. Thanks Chris and Betsy.

Next week, Tuesday, 9 December, is our Christmas Party Day. Catered lunch, all have paid! Excellent!

Social bowls, still ring at 9am, play at 10am. Mufti Christmas gear.

$20 Christmas gift if you wish to participate in the Santa draw. Songs, games, cocktails and carry on. Merry Christmas.