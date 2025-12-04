PARKES BOWLS

Social bowls

Twenty bowlers played 2 games each of triples and pairs last Thursday.

In the first triples game, Mike Valentine led for Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson in their game against Noel Johnstone, Graham Davis and Steve Ryan.

Team Simpson won the first 8 ends of the game to lead by 11 shots, before Steve and his lads had registered that they also needed win a few ends to make the game interesting.

As hard as they tried however, Mike, Bob and Ian had all the answers, as they won 6 of the remaining 12 ends to emerge easy winners by 20 shots to 10.

Col Woods, George Bradley and John Wright combined very well together to put the cleaners through Colin Hayward, Bernie Mitchell Colin Mudie.

Col, George and John Wright led by 10 shots at the halfway mark and cantered away to win by 11 shots, winning 27 shots to 13 over Team Mudie.

A duo of ‘Geoffs’ ie, Smith and Freeman, escaped with a narrow 1 shot win over Warren Bevan and John Cororan by 20 shots to 19.

Bevo and Corky won the first 3 ends to lead by 5 shots to zip, and then surrendered the next 6 ends to the ‘Geoffs’ to trail by 7 shots after the 9th end.

The scores were level at 12 shots each after the 12th end.

Bevo and Corky picked up 7 shots in 4 ends to lead by a handy 5 shots after the 17th end, and they were looking to close out the game.

Smith and Freeman scored 4 shots on the next end and followed up with consecutive single shot winning ends to close out a tight affair to win by 1 shot.

An unusual statistic emerged from the low scoring pairs game between Graham Dixon and Brian Townsend against John Ward and John Chew.

Twenty ends were played but there was only one end in which more than 1 winning shot was recorded, and that was only 2 shots!

Graham and Brian scored the only score higher than 1 shot on the 18th end of the game, and that was 2 shots.

The 2 shots on that end was the difference between the 2 teams in a very low scoring game.

Graham and Brian won the game by 13 shots to 10 against John Ward and John Chew.

There weren’t any social bowls played on Saturday as the club proudly hosted the Regional round of Singles matches.

Bowlers and friends are reminded/invited to the Bowls Christmas/Thank you afternoon of bowls on Saturday, 13 December, commencing at 3pm.

Free bowls, snacks, dinner with raffles and fun. Names to be put on the board.

A reminder that Friday evening and Sunday morning social bowls are proving extremely popular with both events well supported by new bowlers and a few old hands as well.

Anyone in the community, near or far, who would like to try rolling down a few bowls will be made most welcome on either day. Just phone the club or turn up.