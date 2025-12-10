PARKES BOWLING AND SPORTS CLUB

Championship bowls news

Major Singles: The highly anticipated final of the club's Major Singles was played on Sunday.

Warwick Parker was desperately seeking to unseat perennial Champion Mick Went in a match that was played on a fast green, with the air still tinged with the dust lingering from Saturday's dust storm in front of a big crowd of bowlers and supporters.

Maestro Micks’ challengers and opponents emerge and change each year, but that man Mick Went always finds another gear and level to meet and then defeat his challengers.

Mick completely dominated the match to notch another championship by 25 shots to 7.

Warwick dominated the early rounds in his half of the Championship draw, but he was unable to match Mick who had his match face on from the first bowl and backed it up with a great performance of Singles Championship Bowls.

Major Pairs: Jock Townsend and Scott Allen held a slender 1 shot advantage going into the final-end of their quarter final Major Pairs match against the experienced Mark Fitzalan and Gary McPhee.

In front of a big crowd that was about to witness a major upset, Mark and Gary conjured up a win by claiming 3 shots on the final end to win the match by 1 shot. They now advance to the second semi-final.

Mark Glasheen and Tony Riordan are waiting for the semi-final winners in the final of the Pairs Championship after they defeated Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton in the first semi-final.

Mark and Tony won the 8th end by 4 shots, to open up a lead of 5 shots. Ian and Brian staged several come-backs to tie up the scores on 2 occasions, however their run of winning close matches came to end after Mark and Tony won the final end of the match by 1 shot, to win the match by 15 shots to 14, and are the first team into the decider.

Social bowls

The summer heat took a toll on the social bowls numbers with just 16 bowlers on the green last Thursday, and even less on Saturday.

Dave Parker, Graham Dixon and Gary McPhee enjoyed a nice social win over Graham Smith, Bob Freeman and John Wright by 22 shots to 14. Team Wright had all the answers for the first 16 ends however they were not able to maintain the rage to the end.

The GOAT and his offsiders finished the game in style by winning 5 consecutive ends, to enjoy the bragging rights by 8 shots.

Mike Valentine was in superb touch when he led Warren Bevan to a masterclass 2 shot win over Colin Hayward and his good mate John Corcoran.

Mike and Warren won the first 4 ends to lead by 5 shots and stoutly defended this margin despite several comebacks from Colin and John, who levelled the scores on 3 occasions.

Mike and Warren won this very tight game with 3 late consecutive end wins, to win the game by 17 shots to 15 over Colin and John.

Graham Davis, John Ward and Geoff Freeman had a narrow win by 18 shots to 17 over Colin Mudie, John Chew and Brian Townsend in another very close game.

Team Freeman were trailling by 2 shots after the 14th, but won 7 shots over the next 3 ends to lead by 5 shots. Brian and his boys rallied late and nearly pinched the game at the end, however they fell short by just 1 shot.

Bowlers and friends are reminded/invited to the Bowls Christmas/Thank you afternoon of Bowls this coming Saturday, commencing at 3pm.

Free bowls, snacks, dinner with raffles and fun. Names to be put on the board prior to Saturday.

A reminder that Friday evening and Sunday morning social Bowls are proving extremely popular with both events well supported by new Bowlers and a few old hands as well.

Anyone in the community, near or far, who would like to try rolling down a few bowls will be made most welcome on either day. Just phone the Club or turn up.